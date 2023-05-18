Since 2020, Michigan’s sovereign tribal nations and the state of Michigan have been working toward a Consent Decree that will lay out a framework for how to manage the Great Lakes fishery in a way that protects tribal treaty rights and recognizes interests of commercial, recreational and subsistence fishers. This allocation agreement will primarily govern fishing regulations along Lake Michigan from Grand Haven north around the tip of the Lower Peninsula to Alpena as well as the eastern half of Lake Superior.
While some interest groups, primarily the charter fishing industry, have resorted to fear mongering and hyperbole in their attempts to influence the outcome of this document, it is important that the facts be laid out as plainly as possible.
First and foremost, the Anishinaabe People have been fishing and managing these waters since time immemorial. Our right to continue fishing is protected by the Treaty of 1836 and has been upheld by subsequent treaties and court cases ever since, particularly the 1979 U.S. vs Michigan Fox Decision. Any new Consent Decree must honor these laws.
Tribal commercial fishing accounts for a significant percentage of locally caught fish found in Michigan’s restaurants and grocery stores, and ultimately dinner tables. It is in the best interest of these fishermen and women that the fishery is managed sustainably, which is why tribal governments work closely with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and many others to ensure the health of the Great Lakes.
A core philosophy of our people is the Seven Generations Principle. That approach requires that we make decisions with not only the next generation in mind but the next seven generations. It’s why the Sault Tribe does regular assessments to determine the number of fish available and is constantly analyzing the health of the fish through things like conducting walleye disease testing and invasive species monitoring. We also operate several hatcheries throughout the Eastern U.P. to help replenish the fish stock.
No recreational fishing organizations come close to this level of work to maintain the fishery. Instead, they continue to spread misinformation and fear, especially around tribal fishers’ use of gill netting. This fishing technique has been used by the Anishinaabe for at least 3,000 years. By using various sizes of net mesh at specific depths, locations, and specific times of the year, tribal fishers target the desired species of fish and minimize bycatch. And because the tribes pair these careful techniques with constant assessments, the majority of lake trout and whitefish are still alive when brought in using a gillnet — which is important because it is in the fishers’ best interest to bring the freshest fish possible to market.
Fish are much more than an object for sport to the Anishinaabe. They are deeply intertwined in our culture and the very origins of our people. Fish are what have nourished us for generations and the work we do to manage the fishery is done with the intention of ensuring that the fish will continue to feed us and all people in Michigan for generations to come.
The Sault Tribe also recognizes that any action an individual or group takes has a ripple effect that impacts others. We would never make a decision that offers a short-term benefit if it caused long-term harm to the fishery, and that is the same approach we take in negotiating the Consent Decree.