It all started in his garage.
His sons, Richard “Bobo” and Rudy, wanted to follow in their dad’s footsteps and become boxers and asked him to train them.
Richard Guillen Sr. had been a professional fighter in Corpus Christi, Texas, and no doubt was proud and honored that his sons had caught the bug themselves.
So, he converted his garage on Spruce Street — he later moved the family to Third Avenue — into a makeshift gym and, with the full support and help of his then wife Lali, he turned it into a makeshift gym.
Before long, his sons’ friends joined the group and the Guillens found their humble home a growing training center, full of the sound of timers going off and leather gloves meeting slamming the big and speed bags … and the elder Guillen’s voice rising above all to provide instruction .
Thus, the Manistee Boxing Club was born. It was established in 1976, and incorporated with Guillen as the founder. Eventually, it received financial sponsorship from Manistee Welding.
As the organization grew, it quickly became apparent the Guillens’ garage was no longer suitable, and Guillen arranged for the training center be moved to the basement of the Ramsdell Threatre where it was housed for many years.
It was when it moved to the theatre that I first became acquainted with the organization, and Guillen. I’d been the sports editor at the Manistee News Advocate for six years, and had never covered boxing.
But, after making my initial foray down to the threatre basement … and seeing about a dozen boxers working out, skipping rope, hitting the bags and sparring in the ring provided by Manistee Welding … I grew more comfortable with the surroundings.
Guillen made it much easier, greeting me as I stepped into the “gym” with that huge, friendly smile and sticking out his hand in welcome. It was the beginning of a long association that blossomed into a very real friendship.
It was the first of many visits I would make to the Ramsdell for interviews with Richard, and the boxers, the latter of which I would do in the boiler room because it was away from all the noise.
Yes, it was warm in there, but the boxers were already sweating and it didn’t affect them as much as it did me.
Guillen had a way of making friends easily, and I would spend many a morning sharing breakfast with him at Elias Brothers or House of Flavors, and just chatting. We talked about more things than boxing, too, and I always left feeling better about life. My day was always a little brighter each time.
But, I never could work up the courage to put hot sauce on my eggs, or fish sandwich when we had lunch. I started sweating the minute he started sprinkling it out. Richard would always use it.
Right from the beginning, Guillen developed champions. Four boxers punched their way to Grand Rapids Golden Gloves titles that first year – Jim Wandrych, Bob Doering, Richard Guillen and Al Jankoviak.
From that point on, Manistee was on the boxing map. As former boxer Jim Engstrom said when we talked about Guillen’s passing, when you went against a Manistee fighter you knew you had to be at the top of your game.
They were the first of many champions, like George Stapleton and Kirk Vickers to name but two more.
My first visit to the auditorium in Grand Rapids for the Gloves tournament was an experience I will never forget, with the place packed and all the noise when the boxers were in the ring.
I confess. I had goosebumps that first night. Maybe Guillen could tell I was a little nervous covering my first Golden Gloves, because he came over, put his hand on my shoulder, smiled and said “Great to have you here.”
Watching Guillen giving his boxers instruction, wearing the blue and white colors of the club, in the corner between rounds as I sat at ringside gave me a respect for his knowledge, and patience.
He was more than a trainer, he was their friend and to most, if not all, a father figure. They could come to him and pour out their souls, knowing he would listen and not judge them.
Yes, he made good, and even great, boxers. But, he also developed better people, solid citizens who would grow into good parents and community leaders.
The city recognized him for those achievements, as well as his work with the Manistee Boxing Club, by awarding him as the Outstanding Citizen. He also received a special honor from the Golden Gloves.
Guillen would later put up a building at his home on Third Avenue as the training center, complete with heat and electricity, paying for it all out of his own pocket.
He never asked for anything, just gave without concern for receiving anything in return.
What he did get back was the love and adoration of his pupils, and the knowledge that he had touched so many lives, making a few of them better for it.
That’s the legacy he leaves behind, that and all the memories his former boxers have of the fatherly chats and his beaming countenance that warmed everyone who was on the receiving end of it.
It’s what I’ll remember always.
Guillen might be gone from us in the physical sense, but he will live forever in our hearts and minds.
Good bye, old friend, I will miss you. Rest easy.