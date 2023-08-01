I’ve been thinking about Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft.
They were one-time friends who became opponents, then enemies. One of the strangest stories in USA presidential politics is revealed if you read the Wikipedia pages of each of the men. It started with Roosevelt, newly president, who would have liked to name Taft as a justice to the Supreme Court, when one of the justices was planning to resign.
Now, you have to know that being a justice on the Supreme Court was Taft’s lifelong ambition. When he was a young lawyer, he’d been appointed as a judge in Ohio. In reading about him, I think that personality-wise he was more suited to be a judge than a politician running for office or any of the other positions he held along the way. But on that occasion, Taft said no to the appointment by Roosevelt. Why? Because he felt that his work as civilian governor of the Philippines was unfinished, and more important.
The two men were unalike in temperament. Taft believed in arbitration to settle disputes, including even international disputes. Teddy Roosevelt believed that war was the only way to settle disputes between nations. These positions were stated and clarified during World War I in the 1916 election, before the United States got involved in the war.
Taft’s way, whether it was to settle a war or to negotiate agreements about legislation, was about compromising and reconciliation. Each give a little and each receive a little.
I’m not endorsing the policies of either president or getting into their political differences. But I am interested in their methods and their ways of being. Teddy R. was persuasive and believed in action, pretty much to the exclusion of anything else.
Fight, fight, fight. This reminds me of some figure skaters who mostly talk about their beautiful sport in terms of fighting. They may not even be fighting their opponents. They talk about overcoming themselves, overcoming fears and doubts and weaknesses, by fighting through the incredible athletic feats they perform.
Taft was genial, respectful, and non-combative. He apparently found ways to resolve conflicts without bringing the force of weapons, power, or personality to bear on the subject. Instead, he relied on the inherent power of whatever position he held at any particular moment. And as I read more about him, I felt that he wanted each party to be able to leave any negotiation with a feeling of a certain amount of satisfaction.
Taft was elected president in 1908, with Teddy Roosevelt’s help. Teddy had been president from 1901 to 1908. He’d promised not to run again, but he felt his work was unfinished, and it seems that he believed that Taft would carry out Teddy’s policies and continue his work.
Well, not surprisingly, Taft had his own ideas. He apparently didn’t make a fuss. But once he was inaugurated into the land’s highest office, he quietly went about carrying out his own decisions. Not anyone else’s.
Remember what I said, that Taft’s highest ambition was to be appointed a justice to the Supreme Court? Well, here’s a little bit of trivia that I didn’t know until today. Taft was U.S. President from 1909 to 1913. That’s right, just one term. But during that one four-year term, he had occasion to appoint six Supreme Court justices. I mean, we only have nine at a time, and Taft appointed six of them. For a comparison: only George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt have appointed more. FDR held the presidency for 12 years, while Taft only held it for four years.
I don’t want to give the wrong impression. There’s a lot to admire about Teddy Roosevelt. He was a passionate conservationist, and his actions and backing established some of our national parks, or at the very least, helped establish them. As I said before, he was persuasive. When he spoke, when he advocated for something he passionately believed in, people listened. And when people listen and take someone else’s words to heart, good things often happen.
And William Howard Taft? When his wife, Nellie, had a stroke, he spent hours a day, for a year, teaching her to talk again.
In 1920, Taft realized his life’s ambition. He was appointed to be chief justice of the Supreme Court. He served until 1930, when he became ill and resigned. He was the only person, so far, to serve as both president and chief justice of the United States.