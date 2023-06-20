When Harvey Weinstein invited actress Ashley Judd to a business meeting at his hotel, she assumed that the business meeting would take place in the hotel’s restaurant or at poolside, in public and amongst other people. Instead, when she showed up, the concierge directed her to go to Weinstein’s hotel room.
Judd was at the time filming the movie, “Kiss the Girls” (this was the late 1990s), and she’d been working all night filming scenes. By the assigned early morning time for the meeting with Weinstein, she’d assumed it would be a breakfast meeting. Still all business.
When New York Times investigative journalist Jodi Kantor interviewed Ashley, the actress gave a horrifying account of being first asked to give Mr. Weinstein a massage. She said no. The offers allegedly escalated and grew more sexual. Ashley said “no” numerous times. She was pursued around the suite, and had to dodge his advances to escape his clutches. She finally got out of the room by pretending to put things off until a future time. But. She got out of the room.
I promised you that I’d read the book, “She Said,” by Jodi Kantor and her NYT colleague Megan Twohey. Well, I’ve read it now. It’s a powerful read in that Kantor and Twohey used persistence, compassion, and most of all empathy, in order to complete their reporting in order to get women to talk to them at all. It’s also a horrifying read in that very early on, the women’s accounts — both from famous actresses whose names and faces you’d probably recognize, and from a whole bunch of young producing assistants you probably wouldn’t know of — had an unnerving similarity.
The assistants were often in their early 20s, working in their first jobs in the film industry, and doing well — excited about their work, excited about their opportunity to work creatively in their chosen field — and inexperienced. As did the actresses, they knew very well that a powerful man like Harvey Weinstein could make or break their professional lives.
I think it is the similarity of the women’s accounts of what happened in those various ritzy hotel rooms — including Weinstein wearing bathrobes — that both shocks and convinces. The similarity shocks because of the power of repetition. It also convinces, because even at the time the New York Times investigative story was published on October 5, 2017, the women who provided their accounts hadn’t spoken with each other. Most didn’t know one another.
One more thing about the authority of similarity and repetition. For months, the women expressed unwillingness to be identified by name in the newspaper as the victims. Twohey and Kantor first followed leads and rumors. The rumors about Weinstein’s bullying and abuse had been circulating for many years. But in 2017, the countermeasures used by an army of people who helped cover up what was happening had prevented the facts from being published.
Both the book and the 2022 movie based on the book, amazingly, are suspenseful because the readers and viewers experience these things along with the reporters.
Another thing that happened and influenced the credibility of the stories was that in 2015, an Italian actress had reported to the police her experience with Weinstein. They’d asked her to arrange another meeting with the producer, and she’d recorded what happened. Another reporter, Ronan Farrow, who was also writing a story about Weinstein’s actions, but for the New Yorker magazine, was able to get ahold of the tape, which is played in the movie, “She Said,” and also in documentaries. In it, when the actress tries to refuse Weinstein, you can hear him say, “I’m used to this.” It’s a convincing testimony, witnessed by one’s own ears, to the truth that he’d admitted to a pattern of behavior. Which is also witnessed to, by how eerily similar the women’s accounts of their encounters with him are.
It wasn’t until the very few days before the story was published, which included outside evidence from non-victims, that three brave women went on the record. They were Zelda Perkins, a former assistant in the London Miramax offices; Laura Madden, a former assistant who first worked on Miramax films in 1992; and Ashley Judd. All three agreed, finally, to be named sources in the investigation. “Named” being the critical word.
Laura Madden’s words perhaps most affected me. She related how she’d thought the encounter was her fault, that she was naïve, being young and from Ireland, not America. She said that the decisions she made then caused her to question her decisions for many years afterward. She profoundly doubted herself.
That’s just one of many details that, all put together, create this disturbing true story. Weinstein’s behavior is “alleged” — but he’s now serving time as a convicted sex offender.