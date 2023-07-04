I’ve been on an Abba kick.
I’m always a few years behind the times for appreciating or even knowing much about current music. I suppose it’s partly because I was never a person who had popular music playing in the house, whether it was on the radio, on CDs, or records. I’m still not. I do listen to the radio while driving.
Sometimes I’m only a few years behind. At other times, I’m a whole generation behind. Like with Abba. I really only discovered the group when the movie “Mamma Mia” came out in 2008. (Please don’t tell me I’m not merely one generation behind, but two!)
Now, I’ve seen both the movie and its sequel, “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” twice. Plus, whenever I think of it, I’ll pull up a favorite musical number from one of the movies on YouTube, and enjoy it independently.
A lot of why I and so many millions of people love and listen and watch over and over and over again is because of the sheer joy, danceability, and exuberance of music by ABBA. Everyone says so. It’s uplifting and fun to join in.
And yet. What about the not-joyous songs? To name a few included in the movies and the Broadway musical: “When All Is Said and Done.” “The Winner Takes It All.” “SOS” (“When you’re gone, how can I even try to go on?”)
Those are just three from the first movie. From “Mamma Mia 2,” there’s “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” (“No more carefree laughter … Silence ever after …
Here is where the story ends ...”) Yes, it’s another song about a painful break-up. Then there’s “One of Us.” Also about sadness, separation.
The song “My Love, My Life,” was re-written for Mamma Mia 2 to be a love song from a mother to her child and is such an uplifting and gorgeous song at the end of the movie. But the song originally, especially as performed in a close-up by Abba member Agnetha Faltskog, is one of the most heart-breaking songs you might ever hear. Just a couple of lines from it are: “I’ve seen it on your face … So now we’ll go separate ways … Never again we two … Never again, nothing I can do.”
What’s the deal, and why do audiences experience and remember more joy?
I think a big part of the universal resonance and popularity of the Abba songs, amongst several generations, is that they express all the emotions. The composer/songwriters, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, aren’t afraid to “go there,” with joy, hopeful and exuberant love, sadness, heartbreak, loneliness and pain. And both the music (mostly by Benny) and the lyrics (mostly by Bjorn) give voice to those emotions. In addition, the singers, most especially Agnetha, are able to communicate vulnerability. I dare you to bring up her solo of “My Love, My Life” by Abba” on Youtube and watch the whole thing.
A couple of years ago, the group reunited for a tour. Agnetha and Anna-Frid (Frida) didn’t join Benny and Bjorn for the promotional interviews. They refused.
Hmm. Why?
Then the CBS interviewer quoted a comment from the 1970s in a very prominent and influential magazine for reviewing music. The magazine dismissed the Abba songs as “muzak with vapid lyrics.” Benny, Bjorn and the interviewer agreed that the remark was harsh. After a moment, Benny added that he didn’t care about it; the group had so many fans, and that was who they wrote for. But still, that barb from a critic was painful. Even after so many years.
What did such criticism accomplish? A common statement from critiquers and other critics is that criticism is meant to make the creative endeavour, or I should say the product of the endeavour, better. But does it? I wonder. In that case, I don’t think the critical statement helped anyone. Benny and Bjorn were going to go on writing the kinds of music they felt compelled to write. Agnetha and Anna-Frid simply refused to expose themselves to such negativity and grief.
I try to do a crossword puzzle every day. (The ones in LDN are excellent.) Part of the fun for me is to follow my intuition and not worry about the order I fill the words in. I skip around randomly. I’ll leave a section blank momentarily, if I feel stumped. I try for the longest words, for fun. I fill in words that have a letter I like: J, Z, R, G.
Sometimes I scribble into the margin: “Success begets success.” That reminds me that after I’ve completed other sections, the puzzling squares — the ones I’m stumped by — nearly always fill themselves in easily. Success is a positive, like encouragement. It’s like appreciating a child for who she is. Not for who she’s not.