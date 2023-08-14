There’s a once-upon-a-time married couple on a home design, decorating, remodeling channel that features many odd, even, or seemingly mismatched couples: identical twin brothers; an unrelated but friendly duo who fights over whose plan will win the day — a remodel or a possible sale and start over — and there’s even a mother/daughter design and renovation team. And many more. A 24-hour a day network eats up a lot of programming.
Several years ago I used to watch “Flip or Flop,” which starred the once-married couple, when I could, and I was entertained and often informed by it. The husband made the connections, acted as the front man, and was the picture of the kind of wheeler/dealer who gets things done. The wife was the one who would come up with a fantastic new vision for a place and who, in my opinion, really had the talent for decorating and dreaming up exactly what the old space needed. The husband knew it, and although he would often argue with his wife about the details of her designs — and often his objection was that her ideas would cost too much — he usually acquiesced to her judgment. With spectacular results.
After a time, the couple announced they were divorcing. Even so, they continued to work together on the show, to fulfill their contract, which I found admirable. I think it was about three years or more that they kept the show going, amazingly. But I quit watching; the show had lost its luster for me. Once or twice when I did try to watch a post-break-up episode, I thought the formerly married couple had done well to continue to respect each other’s talents and opinions and continue their partnership.
Still, that flash of magic that had previously sparkled between them had dimmed, dissipated, or disappeared altogether.
Of course, the network didn’t want to lose a fabulous moneymaker, and neither did the producers of the show itself. So they quickly found a few couples who could star in their own version of “Flip or Flop.” I’ve never made it through an entire half-hour episode of any of the newer versions, so I can’t really speak to whether they worked well or not.
But I did read a few reviews of the newer shows. One reviewer compared a couple (maybe they’re located in Vegas? I’m not sure) to the original flip or floppers. That reviewer said that, unlike the original stars, this new couple never argued. Didn’t bicker with each other.
Those sentences brought me up short. Why? Because I’d never perceived John and Mary’s stated differences of opinion as bickering or arguing. (We’ll call them John and Mary Smith. Not their real names.)
What I saw between them, instead, was two people who could grasp and appreciate the other’s strengths and talents, as well as their own. They each had the ability to state their strong opinions and views, support them, and stick with them until their conversations turned on a solution that they could both live with. They struck me as a couple of people who had the ability to find a solution to a problem, even if it took some time and a little careful negotiating.
Even now, I still have difficulty seeing John and Mary’s discussions as “bickering.”
Now don’t get me wrong. I am one of the most conflict-averse individuals you’re likely to meet. It’s the way I was raised, not just by my parents, but by my grandparents and by the aunts and uncles I felt closest to. And I certainly don’t like arguing; I find it exhausting.
That’s one of the reasons I find it so interesting when people are able to disagree without being disagreeable. And as a person who has firm ideas of what’s right or what works, I try to disagree respectfully, when I must.
The twin brothers that I referred to at the beginning of this column must have had an upbringing similar to mine, because they found ways to each establish their individual areas of expertise, while also managing to be creative and to encourage each other. When one had an idea, the other would first say what he liked. Then he might wriggle in an idea for a bit of an alteration to that.
That’s what my family taught me: how to find common ground. Preferably before anyone’s opinions got set into stone. Preferably before anyone’s stubborn or downright cantankerous side reared its head.
Bickering: bad. Negotiation: good. Finding compatible solutions? Splendid.