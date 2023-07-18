He said, “I sit at the piano for hours and hours every day, and I just play rubbish until I hear something.” Something new, something he notices, something unexpected … that’s what he said a bit later, when asked to elaborate and clarify ... how did he know when he’d come up with something that he didn’t consider “rubbish.” The original question was, “how do you compose the music for the songs?”
I think Benny Andersson is here expressing something that’s true of many people and many professions, not only for musicians. A very famous filmmaker has said, “Eighty percent of success is just showing up.” One of my cousins told his soon-to-be-adult kids, “Most of the jobs I’ve had are 90% about showing up.” He was talking about the value of being there, being present, to serve customers or to take care of the animals at the zoo. Benny spends hours at the piano, in order to be there when the gift of a song comes to him.
Certainly, being a parent is like that; it’s first and foremost about being there. That’s what gives us the chance to teach our children, to encourage their imaginative play, to make sure every day that their play includes movement to develop their bodies, to feed them well, to bathe them and soothe them to sleep, whether that means rocking them, singing, reading stories or having a bedtime hygiene routine. All these methods, all these habits, allow them to feel safe and to learn that sleep is something that restores us, that play and work are things that allow us to use our abilities and employ our minds.
And to return to Benny Andersson, the genius composer of many, many much-loved songs for the pop music group Abba, it’s interesting to hear him say that every day he sits at the piano “for hours and hours” until something happens, something comes up that piques his interest or his curiosity, something arising from his fingers, arising from his subconscious mind, arising from his love of tunes, something that he can build a whole song on.
It reminds me of a lecturer I heard once, years ago, who was addressing how envious some people were of a concert pianist, whose work hours could be presumably less than the average worker. This lecturer said he’d had a hotel room next door to a concert pianist once. From early morning to dinnertime, with a break for lunch, he said he could hear the pianist playing scales, over and over again. The lecturer said he quickly grew bored and ended up feeling sympathy. The scales were just part of the pianist’s preparation time for the concert itself, keeping his mind and body supple for when he performed for audiences to great acclaim.
I’ve become a true fan of Benny Andersson, and also of his song-writing partner, Bjorn Ulvaeus. Not to mention Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, who brought the songs to life when they performed them.
(Yes, Benny and Bjorn can be seen and heard singing during many if not most of their recordings of the songs. It was a monumental moment in the development of Abba when Benny and Bjorn realized that they could best use their singing talents in supporting roles. They added beautiful harmonies. But the women were the performers, the singers who could interpret the lyrics, the emotions, the melodies so that audiences were able to “live” the songs, not just to hear them. And thanks to the magic of filming/videotaping, we lucky audiences still can.)
Another mysterious element of Abba’s songs is how the collaboration between Benny and Bjorn works. And they’re still writing songs together. Apparently, Benny comes up with the music first. Once he’s identified whatever he feels makes his composition unique and unexpected, Bjorn takes the tune and makes it his own. He walks around some peaceful land that he owns (actually it’s his own island), humming the melody, walking the rhythms of the music, living the tempo and the mysterious hold that music has on human beings. Eventually the words come. That’s what Bjorn has said in interviews I’ve heard.
One of the puzzles, for me, is that for this particular songwriting team, Benny and Bjorn, the music usually comes first and the lyrics come second. It’s a mystery. But it goes to show that the process of creativity, like the miracle of how human beings communicate feelings with one another, is individual, particular, and sometimes hard to pin down.