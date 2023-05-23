A lot of the time, I’ll press the “mute” button on my car radio with a certain amount of glee, because it’s so easy, and because I enjoy the silence of my own thoughts, and because a quick three-punch of my favorite and habitual radio stations (only commercial-free, of course!) reveals that I don’t care to hear the currently playing tunes. Still, I enjoy the company of the radio, particularly when I’m in the car alone.
Sometimes, when I’m annoyed by the complexity of the car radio or my spouse’s splendid collection of clock radios, I’ll contrarily wish for the old days when you just had a knob for on/off and volume, and another knob for tuning into different stations. But actually, I like the swift finger-punches that let me find my favorites and ignore the rest.
It isn’t really surprising that it’s the ‘50s Station that has at least two programs a week hosted by popular singers from that bygone era: Pat Boone and Neil Sedaka. I’m a fool for the stories but not the nostalgia. But then, I’m contrary.
Sometime last week, I caught part of Neil Sedaka’s program. He seemed to be playing a song from singers or songwriters who had impressed and influenced him, once upon a time. Then he’d give a little word sketch saying why that artist either impressed or influenced him, or both. Next, he’d play one of his own songs in the genre or style of the influencer.
It was really interesting. I was driving from some distance, and I only had the chance once to stop and make a couple of notes about what I was hearing. So I don’t know if my memory failed me, even for those few moments, or whether the songs I’d written down didn’t actually make it into his published songs. Or maybe it’s my internet research skills that fail me. But one song that I did find and listen to was Neil’s tribute to Stephen Foster. Yes, that’s the Stephen Foster from the 19th century, who wrote such songs as “Beautiful Dreamer,” “Swanee River,” and “Oh, Susannah.” Apparently Mr. Sedaka always felt a mystical connection with Mr. Foster, and he wrote a quite beautiful ballad, called “Stephen,” saying so.
My favorite lines from “Stephen” are: “I’ll sing and play for you, so you can touch the world again.” And: “I’ll be your voice, I’ll be your hands … come and touch the world again.”
Another wonderful bit of information that I hadn’t been aware of is that Neil Sedaka wrote for the duet Captain and Tenille the song that became their greatest hit. I would be willing to wager that if you know who Captain and Tenille are, you’ll instantly know what song that is. Yes: “Love Will Keep Us Together.”
Sedaka winds up that little nugget of information by saying, “Toni Tenille could sing anything.” I heard her sing snippets of a couple of songs, with no instruments to back her up or help her out, on a 1980s talk show once. And I must say that Sedaka’s remark is no exaggeration. Her voice in that impromptu clip is incredibly resonant and beautiful.
Neil Sedaka is known for pop music, and I didn’t know if he’d ever experimented with other genres. But he played a record of himself singing a self-composed country-western song. It had one of the most beautiful piano introductions I’ve ever heard in a country song. (The other is Paul McCartney’s/The Beatles’ cover of “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”) I can’t find it at all, even on what the internet claims is a complete list of Neil Sedaka’s songs. I will keep trying to find it … partly because I really want to listen to it again.
His preface to that recording was one of the most famous and influential country/blues songs in the world: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” by Hank Williams, Sr.
Sedaka said something I can’t quote exactly, because my shorthand notes only logged the words “one of the most influential songwriters of the century,” and he’d said that Williams, Sr. had won an award for that.
The closest reference I could find for that was in 2010, more than a half century after Hank’s death. That year, the Pulitzer Prize committee awarded him a prize for his singing and songwriting, giving him a special citation for his pivotal role in transforming country music
All I can say is wow. Whenever I find the ‘50s or Willie’s Classic stations playing “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “I Cain’t Help It If I’m Still in Love With You,” or “Jambalaya,” I pounce and punch. And I call on Alexa whenever it’s time for me and my toddler granddaughter to dance to “Hey, Good Lookin’.”