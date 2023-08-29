“You want a player who doesn’t have the guts to fight back?”
“No. No.” [Shaking his head.] “I want a player who has the guts not to fight back.”
The above is a quote from the 2013 movie titled “42,” a biopic about the baseball league career of player Jackie Robinson. It’s an early scene. The first speaker is shown to be Jackie in an interview for a job. He shows controlled, clear anger at the previous words of Branch Rickey, the president and general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers and its minor league partner team, the Montreal Royals. It’s the 1940s. Rickey has outlined short scenarios in which a black player for the up-to-then all-white major and minor league teams would face outright discrimination, insults, threats and actual violence.
If you haven’t seen the movie, it comes highly recommended. The script and acting are wonderful. Harrison Ford plays Branch Rickey. It’s one of my favorite performances from Harrison. As much as I enjoy the lovable bad boys as played by Ford in the Star Wars series and other movies, I also love him as Branch Rickey. It’s safe to say Ford plays very much against type. I say it shows real acting talent and ability.
Rickey had little support among the “powers that be” for his plan to integrate the leagues. Even his friends in the field opposed it. But Rickey believed that using black players was what the sport needed, to advance.
The scenes showing Robinson’s playing in the teams’ spring camps and in his first season are fun to watch. I’ll need to watch beloved, award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns’ 2016 documentary Jackie “Robinson” to be sure of accuracy, but this movie, “42,” shows Jackie, as played by Chadwick Boseman, being such a great all-round baseball player that when he’s stymied by a pitcher determined to walk him, he’d score by stealing bases and, as a child explains to his mother in this scene, by discombobulating the pitcher. Just all-round making his opponents nervous, and by being fast on his feet and fast with his eyes and attention. Plus he did all this with a smile on his face.
He loved the game. He loved playing. And he took Branch Rickey’s challenge to show another level of courage… the courage not to lower himself to the level of those who opposed him. Rather, he agreed with Branch Rickey’s two-pronged conditions: to be a gentleman, and a great ball player.
I recalled seeing this movie, shortly after a couple of days ago I watched a documentary about an actress who was very popular in the 1970s and beyond. What struck me was what the actress’s friends and family said about her, that I’d never heard discussed before.
They kept calling the actress “strong.” And every time, they were referring to her willingness and readiness to fight. Now, it’s one thing to stand up for equality. For the chance to try new and challenging roles that, by the way, the industry as a whole believed her incapable of. She proved them wrong.
The other instance that kept popping up was that whenever she was faced with physical aggression — often from her husband or her long-time boyfriend/ fiancé — she would give scream for scream and blow for blow in any confrontation. Then she would leave, usually storming out of the house. And that’s what her friends and associates defined as being “strong.”
Branch Rickey and Jackie Robinson showed the world a different notion of strength and courage. Not a new idea — nonviolent resistance has been around in religion and philosophy and practiced for centuries. But another application.
Just one more example to chew on. This incident is from Prince Harry’s book titled “Spare.” Harry relates an incident when the love of his life, before the two married, was teaching him how to roast a chicken, a favorite meal of both. He recalled and described the aromas of fresh sliced lemon and spices, the music they were playing. The way Meghan looked; and a description of their favorite rooms in the house. I don’t recall what suddenly caused Harry to yell, or to go sarcastic and insulting at her
But I do recall what happened next. Meghan quietly left the room and sought refuge upstairs. After regaining control, Harry soon followed her and had the sense to knock on the door before he entered. When she said for him to come in, she was sitting on the bed. She looked at him and said, “I refuse to be spoken to that way.”
She asked him if someone had modeled such behavior to him. When he said yes, she said she would help him get counseling help. And together, they did.