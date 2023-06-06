Last week I was listening to a few recent interviews with Ashley Judd — interviews not about her famous mother Naomi Judd’s suicide last year, but on the occasion of her presence on a panel and other interviews discussing the October 2022 movie, “She Said.” More about this in a bit, but for now …
Something she said in one of those interviews keeps haunting me, even though I’ve read Ashley’s book, “All That Is Bitter and Sweet,” and she’d gone into more detail at that time.
On the video from just a few months ago, Ashley mentioned her beloved paternal grandparents with thanks, because, as she said, they “fed me … and they watered me” when she stayed with them during summers as a child. She also mentioned daily trips to the swimming pool, which is how I know that she was talking specifically about her dad’s parents.
In her 2011 book, Ashley had gone into detail about what it meant to spend summers with them, including daily lunches at their country club, the obligatory 30-minute wait after eating, then tearing down to the swimming pool for a couple of hours. For the record, Ashley’s sister Wynonna has also mentioned the love, acceptance and nurturing from her Ciminella grandparents. At the time, it hadn’t been revealed to Wynonna or her grandparents that Wynonna was not their biological grandchild. From the way Wynonna talks about them, I think Wynonna feels that it wouldn’t have made any difference.
Ashley’s words “they fed me” came back with force a few days ago when I read a fictional character’s exact same words in describing how her grandparents had been the only stabilizing force in her childhood, during which she begged and hoped against hope every year that she could remain with them and go to school there. “They fed me.”
It brought me up short. How many of us remember to be grateful for parents who feed us three meals every day? Because my parents did, somewhere in my mind I not only took it for granted, but I also sort of thought of it as a basic given. (thanks, Mom and Dad.)
And apparently, it wasn’t a given at all for Ashley, who spent much of her childhood fending for herself and being alone. When her mother wasn’t out working at a hospital, she was shutting herself in a room with Wynonna so the two could practice their singing. Ashley wasn’t allowed to knock on the door of the room, or she’d be grounded. It speaks well for Ashley that she healed herself and her relationship with her mother years ago.
Speaking of the three meals every day, such a phrase also speaks to a structure and implies at least a stab at having well-run household. I’ve heard of parents saying to their children, “Just open the refrigerator and help yourself.” Yes, I’m glad when children feel free to get their own snacks. But still.
Well, when this came to my attention again, Ashley was being interviewed about her role in the movie, “She Said,” in which she played herself. Ashley famously was the first big-name actress who agreed to go on the record with her account of being sexually harassed and pursued by big-time movie producer Harvey Weinstein, co-owner of the entertainment company Miramax Studios and later The Weinstein Company. (Weinstein is now serving prison time as a convicted sex offender.)
Ashley risked her career and her reputation. She told reporter Jodi Kantor that she’d decided that she must do so — “as a woman and a Christian.” After the NYT story came out, another 82 women went on record with charges against Weinstein. If the story hadn’t come out, Weinstein’s alleged behavior would likely have continued, since reports show he’d had this pattern since the early 1990s.
Now I wish I’d dragged Mr. Iris to see “She Said” when it was in theaters last October. I’d like to have plunked my money down for this important film. But a few weeks ago, I did the next best thing: it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime. I watched it once myself; then I shanghaied my husband, plied him with a promise of popcorn, and kept us anchored for the following two hours and fifteen minutes.
The movie may be available on other sites as well. The reporters who broke the story and the movie’s producers are committed to making the facts available to as many people as possible. Investigative journalists Jodi Kantor and co-writer Megan Twohey wrote their book, “She Said,” to inform the world of getting the story out: interviewing victims, writing and publishing it in the New York Times on Oct. 5, 2017. They had a lot of difficulties and opposition.
I’m getting a copy of the book soon. In the meantime I want to encourage as many people as possible. See the movie.