What’s not to love? What’s not to laud?
Nearly each completed sample gives me a renewed, often amazed gratitude for the richness and diversity of our English language.
Each one gives me an opportunity to write down interesting substitutes for more prosaic, everyday words. These alternative words tickle my brain and will hopefully add richness, variety, range and occasionally even a bit of humor to my own writing.
They’re fun.
Each completed sample gives me a sense of accomplishment. It’s not exactly creating world peace. It isn’t an achievement like performing a difficult piano piece in public. Still, it gives me a happy feeling of success and achievement. Anything that gives me a few moments of happiness in my day makes me a happier person overall. When we experience a feeling of joy, it can lift us. Maybe just a little, but every little bit helps, as my father often told me.
Success begets success. If I’m stumped by a clue, I go somewhere else in the puzzle. Afterward, seeing the nearly completed grid will often give me the confidence to come up with the word that earlier had eluded me.
Doing one helps me be less impatient with my mistakes. How’s that? I always obey two rules taught to me by another devotee many years ago. He said to always use an ink pen, not a pencil, and not to fill in a word until you could confirm at least one letter of it from another word in the opposite direction. These rules prevent some small — or sometimes a large — degree of frustration. But even they don’t prevent mistakes. When I find I’ve made a mistake, I just ink in the correct letters over the wrong ones. Since I have a lamentable tendency toward perfectionism, the completed sample gives me absolute, visual proof that making a mistake isn’t a bad thing! Rather, it’s usually a necessary step toward the process of completion.
Each one gives me an opportunity to exercise my eyes and my mind. Even comparing them to other brain-drilling activities like cards, chess and hand-to-eye crafts, they’ve been shown to enhance even more concentration ability and memory function. As with other activities, they can be an aid in preventing or slowing dementia, although there’s no guarantee of course. Genetics, a bit of luck and probably a host of other variables play a part.
You’ve no doubt figured out that I’m talking about working crossword puzzles. Now, I must confess that the famous New York Sunday Times crossword is beyond my abilities. I’ve tried them occasionally, and I’ve come close to completing them. I may have actually finished a handful over the years. But the crosswords I really like are the ones difficult enough to challenge me, but easy enough for me to finish without succumbing to a personal meltdown of Sturm and Drang. The crossword puzzles that the Ludington Daily News runs every day are perfect for me.
And that brings me to another great advantage. My late mother-in-law was quite intelligent in many ways; she was observant and sharp. But she was a rebel; she’d disliked school and didn’t seem all that interested in learning new words. She liked crossword puzzles anyway, and she liked them easy. So working on them, every day, gave her brain the advantages I listed above. Difficulty and satisfaction don’t prove to be the same for everyone.
And it’s the process that delivers value. It’s the doing of a thing that gives worth and meaning. Practice makes perfect, but practice also teaches me that an activity can often satisfy me even if I don’t reach perfection or even come close. Swimming laps gives me good exercise and calming vibes and often a burst of creative energy; but I’ve never put a premium on speed, although I admire others who consider speed one of their personal swimming aims.
Another example of proof that difficulty isn’t everything? Clint Eastwood. For years, he’s composed some of the music for films that he’s directed. He sometimes plays the piano for a few minutes during the movie, when he’s playing a character who has a regular jazz piano gig at a bar. (Or maybe the barkeep just tolerates his playing. He’s a volunteer, after all.) Eastwood’s playing and his compositions are often slow, soft, emotional, and expressive. They aren’t difficult. But they’re beautiful.
It’s a fine thing, to deliver happiness to a few. And, just as laudably, to oneself.
One of today’s jotted-down notes was “Laud = praise.” Another one was “Fracas = riot.” Now I don’t intend or want to cause a riot, but a little fracas — a little disturbance — sounds like it might be fun.