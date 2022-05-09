The boating addiction often begins for people suffering from boredom, or people just walking along some shore and they see a boat. Or some boat-pusher offers them a ride. Suddenly boats seem wonderful.
This group of victims includes people who have little knowledge of boats and their ways, but are tired of winter or their job, or cleaning toilets, and think that boating would be a good change. They may happen to see a boating ad, and their souls are stirred. Where else can you find adventure anymore? How else can one go somewhere without worrying about the centerline, stoplights and speed limits? The idea of freedom, of living beyond the apparently random government regulations, those rules seemingly created only for political reasons. Life on a boat involves obeying the rules of nature, where life and pleasure depend on personal skills and a good boat. That can’t be too difficult, can it?
Wannabe boat owners go to boat yards and look for something cheap. These dreamers come in several categories, including the ones who have never owned a boat, the ones who want a bigger boat, the ones who did some boating years ago and don’t remember the agonies of withdrawal.
Some of these people have money, some don’t. Both will have less if they buy a boat.
The group includes those who feel that life is humdrum, and those who visualize finding a desert island somewhere, and exploring it. And maybe declaring themselves king. They rarely realize that deserted islands often smell like dead seagulls. There are exceptions; Chambers Island in Green Bay is nice. There are white pelicans, and trails to walk on. But it’s not deserted; a lot of the island is privately owned, and the best harbor is a bad place to be in a strong north wind. You’ll never be king there.
Some people want to buy a boat and sail around the world. Of them, many buy a boat in Florida, and get divorced when they reach Panama. There are boats available cheap in Panama.
There comes a time when wannabes actually buy a boat. Then they have to find a place to keep it, maybe at a yacht club, and buy boating clothing. They get the boat into decent shape, paint everything, then sit on the boat and enjoy the atmosphere. They take it out for a ride. Run aground a few times. Learn a lot the hard way. Learn about weather. This year, the rain has come about every third day. Strong winds have been blowing about every fifth day, or maybe once a week. Figure on bad weather and seasick crew for two days per week. A boater should never make a schedule. The weather gods don’t like that.
Every spring, addicts go to boat yards and check on how well their craft survived the winter. They find out what needs to be done for the upcoming season, and they actually look forward to the work. Clearly, their values have been warped. They wear grubby clothes, climb ladders and fix things.
There are many types of boat addicts. Most are males who have at least a small boat, and of them, there are those who make time to enjoy the sport and those who drive past the boat on their way to a meeting of some sort and shed a tear. Some delight in being the boss, some enjoy teaching novices about the sport. Some enjoy racing, which can get them on the water weekly. Some develop a completely different personality when afloat; there was the guy whose wife asked, “Is it normal for a person to insist on being called Captain by his wife and children?” On one cruise, my crew called me “Captain Blight.”
Why do we keep at it?
Take a cruise to exotic places or on legendary boats, like the Sea Cloud. See the Eastern Mediterranean or the Virgin Islands with a captain. It’s not real boating; it’s a bus ride on water, but it’s wonderful, and you’ll understand our addiction.
Eventually realization hits: It’s not possible to own a boat and relate to normal people. Fellow boaters are wonderful, though. And withdrawal is depressing.