Oh, but it’s nice to be in control. Suppose you’re a skier, and you’re heading down a long hill with some freshly packed snow on it. Subtle weight shifts and changes in the angle of the skis let you go where you want, as fast as you want, but then if you hit an area with ice and two-foot-high bumps, everything changes.
At your speed, you’re bounced into the air, and suddenly have no control at all. You fly into the woods, and by sheer luck, don’t hit any trees, but end up mostly buried in deep snow that goes down your collar as far as your waist.
It’s time to regain control with hot chocolate.
When I was in the third grade, a classmate hollered something in class, and the teacher shushed him, saying, “What would happen if EVERYONE did that?” It was her favorite guilt-building method. I don’t think the kid answered. His job then was to grovel, and never interrupt again.
Most of us boys got the teacher’s control question directed at us occasionally. My good intentions to avoid interrupting class have always been in conflict with my enthusiasm to contribute. Life is full of such conflicts. The urge to express an opinion is strong among humans.
So when does interrupting become a significant problem, polluting a conversation? A person who is alone on a desert island doesn’t worry about interrupting anybody unless he starts talking with whatever monkeys and parrots are around. By the time he does that, though, his mind has probably gone, so control is no problem.
If you’ve ever seen a political debate, you have probably watched people who pride themselves on interrupting the other guy and thus diverting the conversation. This is pretty common nowadays, and pride, not guilt is the result. If a candidate is directly asked the question, “Is it raining out?” he will view it as an opportunity to speak on any issue, and may reply, “Purple cars should be illegal on state highways.” Perhaps the PURPOSE of a conversation makes a difference in how naughty it is to interrupt or dominate the discussion.
Verbal interference is spreading beyond politicians. People who watch political debates are now copying the candidates. Third grade teachers are frustrated.
It was reported that in recent years, more books are being banned than ever were before. Banning is a literary form of mind control. Some judges of right and wrong decree that people should not read certain materials, that doing so is bad for them, or bad for society. Their philosophy seems to be, “if I don’t like it, you shouldn’t read it.”
It’s popular to tell others what to read, what to eat, what religion to use, where to live, how many hours to sleep, what countries to invade… the range of topics is endless. Many people are comfortable when giving advice, but not when getting it.
But who are the censors that set book standards? They have to be powerful enough to influence publishers, (think money) and dedicated in their causes (think political or religious extremes). What subjects should be banned? Violence, racism, sexuality, poverty? Video game displays are more lifelike than books, and they attract the youth. Should some of those be banned?
Are people with different beliefs, interests and needs a threat? Maybe if you listen to them, you could start to question your own values.
Mr. Putin of Russia seems to be trying to develop a victim reputation, claiming that he and his country suffer from attacks by others. Apparently democracy is of interest to nations next door to him, and he doesn’t like that, so he is interrupting their democracy research with threats. He’s reacting somewhat like the United States reacted when the Russians put missiles in Cuba. Nations want their neighbors to behave.
Many biologists say the Earth is overcrowded, so diseases, poverty and discontent spread easily. Governments try to control their populations. Keeping foreigners out is a popular method, but it doesn’t always work.
In this world, humans try to control their personal environment by building houses, wearing clothes, planting crops and choosing friends. They make laws to control their actions.
None of it will ever work perfectly.