I think that title has been used before, perhaps many times over the years. The story I’m thinking of is about the fox who got his tail cut off.
Being a fine-looking fox before the accident, he was justly proud of his tail, but on the sad day when it was cut off, his world seemed to end. He retreated to an abandoned den, and spent weeks there, healing up and surviving on grubs and roots instead of the usual field mice that were a delicacy to him and his peers.
Finally, the diet was the factor that drove him to emerge from his isolation, and he crept out when nobody was around and began to hunt for mice. At first, he found it strange to walk, because his balance was off; the tail had been a considerable part of his body weight. So when he jumped to grab an unwary mouse, he overshot his target and missed. “Nyah nyah nyah,” squeaked the mouse as he dived into his burrow to live another day.
Being insulted by a mouse was a terrible blow, and the fox was very glad that nobody he knew had seen the incident. He realized that he really had two problems, one to catch food, and another to protect his image. At this point, both seemed equally important. Finally, he decided to tell other foxes that being short-tailed was a great advantage, and he was very glad to be rid of all that bother that had been following him around all his days. He made up all kinds of reasons why his new status was much better.
As time went on, and he rejoined fox society, he became tiresome in his advocating for a short tail. He claimed to be able to jump farther, and to sneak up on mice better. He told other foxes that they too should try being bob-tailed, and strutted around acting proud of his new status. Since we don’t see many de-tailed foxes around, it seems that very few of his friends decided to try the change. They were happy enough with the way things were.
People aren’t so different from our fox friend. There are all sorts of different things that humanity has tried over the ages, and some philosophies of life have been abandoned, while new ones keep popping up.
Forms of government are a great example. For centuries, a strong man would conquer a group, then tell them how to live. Sometimes he’d appoint himself king, sometimes, he’d set up a system of governing, then take off to conquer someone else. But almost always, the conquered people would be forced to pay support to the conqueror for his future quests, and in return, he might promise to protect them from their neighbors or invaders that might not exist.
Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar come to mind as people who have done this. Caesar imposed a Roman rule of law which had the good effect of creating stability and peace in a large area of Europe for many years, and people probably got used to living according to its rules. Did the citizens have freedom? In those days, when life depended on farming a plot of land, or hunting, freedom as we now think of it, may not have been a goal for most people. Citizens valued their security, and the few who left to travel, like Marco Polo, became legendary, but for centuries, most people felt free staying at home.
Religions followed much the same development as governments. For thousands of years, most societies worshiped multiple gods and goddesses, partly in an effort to control nature. There were gods of the wind, the sea, the harvest, the sun and many more, depending on the society. Some practices were dominated by women. Some have been based on written works, like the Bible or the Koran. Some religions, such as the Mormon or Christian Science philosophies are recent variations. The Native Americans and Pacific Islanders had more environment-dominated beliefs. And all of them try to convince others that their way is right. Get your tail cut off, you’ll be glad you did.
And then there’s the Taliban.