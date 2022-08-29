We were honored by a visit from some of our grandkids recently, and as you’d imagine, it brought on thoughts of how a life might be run to create a maximum of happiness.
This group that visited is all boys, all out of high school and going to college. Their individual stories vary a lot, as you might imagine, ranging from one who had bad luck and seems to be overcoming it, to one who is just entering his freshman year and suddenly is looking at the vast range of choices he has now.
It’s very tempting to give them advice that will make their lives better, but it’s unlikely that they’ll listen. My advice doesn’t really apply in their society.
This is the point where the old statement, “been there done that,” comes to mind, and true as it often is, I dislike it very much. To me it is the logo on a sweatshirt of an elderly person who has quit listening to other people. In my youth, the world was very different from today’s. Any advice I’d give would reflect that, and so would be less useful to anyone.
There is a famous piece of literature, somebody’s advice to his son, which was in my high school English textbook. I guess it was assigned to us so we could get an idea about the different ways of the world in times past. I went online to figure out who wrote it, and found all sorts of such advice letters.
More surprising to me was that there were quite a few sites that offered plug-in letters, so that one could create an advice letter to someone without much thought or effort. How genuine is that?
But that’s the world we live in. It seems that there is a big market of advice for people who are uncertain about a subject and who don’t want to research it thoroughly before forming an opinion.
In the marketing world of the 1960s, it was said that word of mouth is one of the most powerful motivators for people. If a friend or associate gave an opinion, it carried more weight than a printed ad on a page, or an appeal on the radio or TV. It would be interesting to know what the marketing schools are currently teaching about that. It seems to me that social media may be much more influential than word of mouth.
When I listened to our grandkids talking with one another, I realized that I didn’t want to be the old guy with the sweatshirt. The youth aren’t used to listening to people like me; instead they are more used to telling people like me how things are going now. And it’s to my advantage to do the listening.
I started this column by making a list of things that I feel they should know. But they’ve been told all this stuff over and over, and they’ll learn more by experience.
Until dermatologists started freezing suspect growths off my face, I didn’t wear sunblock. Until I had a monster of a hangover, I thought that the heavy-drinking James Bond-type of personality was cool and attracted women. But it seems that only other drunks think drunk-talk is entertaining.
Similarly, boaters who describe going through a storm are boring to most everyone else, and travelers who drop the names of the many countries they’ve been in may find their audience trying to stay awake. But if they describe something novel, like having their pocket picked by a hairy brute of a guy in a bikini, the audience will wake up. People listen to both stories and advice they’ve not heard before.
We got ice cream after a hike in the state park, and I gave advice about flavors. Nobody took my advice, and as a result, they were all happy with what they chose.
Some advice is useful. The statement, “The ice is pretty thin over there.” falls in the useful advice category.
Most of us subconsciously know right from wrong, and feel better about doing right. So grandsons, if you are proud of what you do, you’re probably on the right track. Keep it up.