One summer, when I was of early college age, I got a chance to crew on a boat in the annual 300-mile race from Chicago to Mackinac Island.
I knew a bit about sailing, how to make a boat go, but my tasks were menial. I spent hours steering a course as directed by the navigator. I watched the sails and trimmed (adjusted) them as necessary.
I got sunburned in the day and cold at night. It probably rained, as it always does at least once during that race, and everyone on board complained about the wind strength and direction, but complaining didn’t do any good.
I began to understand why the ancient peoples had come up with the idea of weather gods, grouchy deities that controlled the winds, rain and sun. I also could understand why the people would develop rituals to appeal to those gods for changes in the weather; bad weather will make people try just about anything.
In later centuries, the Old Farmer’s Almanac gave weather advice that partly replaced the gods. It published some guidelines that tried to help farmers set their schedules: rules of thumb like, “plant your corn when the oak leaves are the size of squirrels’ ears.” But as my grandfather used to say, “Paper has yet to refuse ink,” which meant that just because something is published, that doesn’t make it true. Survival in farming depends on planting and harvesting at the right times, and learning what to believe.
While sailing to Mackinac, I found that weather prediction was anything but precise. The next school year, I took a course called Meteorology 17, an introduction to weather. One of the course requirements was to read a book called “STORM,” which described the development of a storm in the Pacific Ocean and followed it all the way across the U.S. and the Atlantic and into Europe.
It discussed the data collection about the storm, how forecasters depended on the wind and barometer readings from various ships in the Pacific to alert them to weather disturbances that might become problems. Often, that data was scarce and inaccurate. The book was written before any man-made satellites orbited.
Nowadays we have weather forecasts available online, and even the forecast for 10 days out is much better than anything in the 1960s. And the long-range forecasts are likewise very good. That is mostly due to the cloud of satellites that circles the earth, and computers that analyze the ground and satellite data.
They can read temperatures, cloud cover, wind directions and more, over oceans and land. And because they have this data over the whole globe, they are now able to develop what the weather averages will be over the course of years, which they call climate.
Tremendous amounts of this data are available to the public. If you go to the National Weather Service website, you will find tons of data. Some of it makes you wonder why anybody needs it, but it’s fun to check out and wonder who uses it.
I recommend looking at the Forecast section, down at the bottom of the page. I suppose there are people who don’t believe anything the government puts out, so they won’t look at this stuff, let alone read the forecasts and check to see if they turn out to be accurate.
However, if you’re one who wants to know whether or not to bring an umbrella to your picnic, this should be of interest. It will take some time to learn to appreciate these reports, but you may find them worthwhile whenever you go outside.
If you look at the Information Center at the bottom of the page, there’s some really far-out stuff under Space Weather. One section tells about auroras, or northern lights. Another reports on “coronal mass ejections,” something I’m sure we all lose sleep about. Some kid in kindergarten probably knows all about it and will tell you that the more mass that is ejected in our direction from the sun’s corona, the better our chances of seeing northern lights.
Kids tell their elders things like that out of kindness.
They don’t do it just to make us feel obsolete.