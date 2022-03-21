We took a trip the other week, and drove from Michigan to Florida and back. We enjoy watching the changes in the land as we go by, and leaving in early March meant leaving the remaining snow, and arriving in Florida meant getting there in weather that would be like summer to us.
So we were planning to see spring arrive at an accelerated pace, to see the grass turn green and the leaves come out in that wonderful, light green color of spring. It’s the sort of thing that road trips are for.
Of course, there are other factors to traveling; the ones that aren’t advertised. We’d checked the forecast for snowstorms, and didn’t leave until the freeways were cleared from the most recent blast of wind and snow, when cars were stranded, and the weather reporters were trying to look grim and knowledgeable at the same time.
Instead of blizzards, we got hours of rainstorms, with almost zero visibility and cars in the ditch.
But I hadn’t planned on the biggest warm-weather travel difficulty: road construction. About the time we got into mid-Indiana, we hit level 5 road construction projects. Southbound traffic stopped, but northbound cars and trucks kept moving, just to tease us. We moved sometimes, and may have gone 300 feet in an hour, with no end in sight.
Frustrated drivers became bad-tempered, and little black cars with black windows and blown mufflers raced past us with squealing tires, weaving in and out of the mostly stopped column. I assume drivers were trying to impress girlfriends. Vultures started circling overhead.
Along the way, we saw billboards, hundreds of signs that told something about the attitudes in the areas we travelled through. That something varied a lot as we travelled.
For example, the farther south we went, the more we saw signs advertising sales of firearms. A few of them were for hunting rifles, but many more were for military-style equipment, things to be used against people.
What is a reasonable conclusion for this? Perhaps the number of people who expect to be attacked is greater in the south, and that self-defense is on more people’s minds than I realize.
Or perhaps the Northerners who have those worries hide them. We do, after all, have the Michigan Militia, an organization that is rumored to practice military-style exercises, but maintains a low profile, hiding in the woods.
Another group of signs advertises for all legal services imaginable. They give the message that you’ve been wronged. Maybe you didn’t know, but somebody did you dirt and you need to get even. There could be a huge profit in it for you and their lawyers will make sure you get it. There would often be four or more of these billboards in view at one time. “You don’t pay unless we win,” was the message on one.
Most of these billboards showed formally dressed, slightly overweight, graying gentlemen, along with a phone number or web address. “Have you been injured?” or, “Big Truck Damages Reimbursed.”
Some advertised that they could get your driver’s license back, and fines from your traffic violations refunded. Some suggested that your entire criminal record could be wiped clean. There were not as many billboards advertising the services of female attorneys, but of those, many implied that they could get you higher pay, or your job back, or better yet, compensation for unfair dismissal.
A third category of billboards advertises erotic services and products. We saw a few of these in the areas north of Kentucky, but hundreds more south of there. These signs seem to be oriented toward men; there were usually youthful female designs on them, inviting passersby to stop in. Again, there are not just a few billboards, there are many. The number seemed about equal to the number of legal or firearm billboards.
There also seemed to be a billboard war between the porn-oriented ones and the many Christian ones. “You will meet God,” or “Heaven or Hell, your choice,” was interspersed with the Lion’s Den ads.
The message in all of these was that you have problems. They have solutions.
They take the fun out of the arrival of spring.