How do we solve problems? Our first step should usually be to figure out what caused the problem, but it seems that generally we try to figure out who caused the problem.
Maybe that’s because humans tend to think in terms of the world being manipulated by other humans, which is a pretty uncomfortable thought. We don’t believe antelopes or chickadees are capable of running the world, because we feel superior to them. So when things go wrong, nobody blames the Great Chickadee. And it doesn’t seem valid to blame God, so the culprit for troubles has got to be a human or humans.
We are used to blaming. The very idea of blame is that someone else caused the trouble, therefore we blamers don’t have to feel guilty. That’s what makes blame so popular and useful. But next there is the job of finding who the bad guy actually was (or is), and then apply punishment.
Crowd rationalizing says that the reason that we need to punish him or her is to prevent the problem from happening again. But the true motive for punishing may go deeper; it could be a way to get revenge on the person who caused the trouble.
Some years ago, we mentored a junior high age boy in the Big Brothers program. The idea was that we would give him exposure to some of the world that he probably had not seen.
We walked him around the sand dunes looking for arrowheads and fulgurites, and found some.
He was given an assignment in school to research how children in other countries view Christmas, so he wrote a letter asking that question, and we sent copies to a couple of German friends of ours. They were somewhat older than he, probably college age, but they did give him an answer.
The one I thought was most surprising came from a girl who said she hated Santa Claus. After all, she said, he sees you when you’re sleeping which feels like a great invasion of privacy. Also, he judges whether you’ve been bad. Where does he get the data? What are Santa’s standards of goodness? Kids aren’t told. And they’re certainly not told that the Santa myth is perpetuated by some cold-hearted adults who neglected to give the kid a gift. So they blame Santa.
Blame is a nasty thing for children to handle. Their standards are too simple to allow them to judge events. I happened to be substitute teaching a seventh grade social studies class the day after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The kids were all excited, of course, which probably reflected the way their parents had acted. But they were not refined in their emotions. I polled the class: “What should we do now?”
Every student but one answered something like, “Nuke ‘em. Blow ‘em off the planet.” There was no thought behind the answer. They skipped the assignment of blame, and went straight to punishment. The student who answered differently said something like, “Wait and see who did it.” I found most answers to be pretty scary. Those kids are now able to vote, and I can only hope that maturity has caused them to judge matters more carefully.
George Bush blamed Saddam Hussein for all kinds of bad things, which led up to the Iraq war. I don’t remember Saddam being much of a diplomat, so it was easy to pin things on him, but I had no way to verify whether all we were hearing was true, so I couldn’t judge.
I do remember hearing at the time that wartime presidents are more likely to be popular, so starting the war could have been politically motivated. That, of course, sounds like something an opposition politician might say.
Bad stuff happens to everyone. Do we get to blame some humans for tornadoes, volcanoes and floods? Or perhaps for not warning us adequately? Will blaming make us feel better? Will it rebuild our house? Does blaming distract us from solving our problems?
Do you suppose that Santa loses sleep with each lump of coal that he puts in a stocking? Does he care?