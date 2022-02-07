You may wonder, as I have, just why normal, average, more-or-less sane people would go outside on a freezing cold winter day to drink beer. Is it to escape from cabin fever, which is worse than usual this year? Is it to test one’s self in the rigors of winter, just to be macho? Is it to delight in the beauty of falling snowflakes, and the dull clink of plastic glasses as people toast the health of friends? Does charity for the Friends of Ludington State Park go better when beer is involved? Or is it simply that it’s fun to do something unusual?
Brrrewfest started out as a brainstorm of some local business people, along with the Ludington and Scottville Chambers of Commerce. They wanted to liven up winter activities in the local area; and attracting people to have fun is about as painless a way as any to help the economy.
Winter can be awfully quiet when it gets cold and snowy, and going to funerals for entertainment gets tiresome after just a few. So Brrrewfest was to make people happy, and promote the area, too.
The original concept of celebrating on an ice floe in Lake Michigan was hard to schedule, so a land-based event was chosen. Various brewers liked the idea promoting their craft in the slow seasons. In winter, even the most hardened curmudgeons will crawl out of their dens and show up for an unusual event.
In the early Fests, one problem was how to get help to run the event. Volunteers were needed to set up a tent, put a fence around it and sell tickets. Music always helps beer sales, and beer sales promote jolly attitudes plus personal anti-freeze, so musicians were needed, and sure enough, surrounded by heaters, they played long and loudly. Beer sales boomed, people compared the various fluids and spoke wisely about which was best. Ticket sales and donations made the event profitable.
Volunteers came from several groups, including the Friends of Ludington State Park. They supplied people to go out in the cold and pour beer for customers, although the possibility of blizzards, freezing feet and icy, sticky hands from spilled beer scared off some who wanted to live to see the next summer. But the event worked.
Customers arrived from distant places, even some from out-of-state. Hotel and motel occupancy, and restaurant business showed a definite increase. There were almost no arguments; the music was too loud. So everyone had fun, and the event became annual.
This year nobody was sure how successful Brrrewfest would be, due to worries about COVID. But 18 brewers participated, and people arrived starting at 1 p.m., ready to participate. The event was held outdoors, under the large roof in the downtown’s Legacy Plaza. Many people wore masks. Free food was given out (OK, so it was tiny cups of pretzels). Somebody suggested signs advocating FREE PRETZELS, but that sounded too political. This was a time for revelry.
There were memorable sights. A dog on a leash, with a covering of blankets, seemed to be enjoying himself. People with cold hands, holding them up to an overhead porch heater looked like some prehistoric moon worshipers. One guy held the edge of a plastic beer cup in his teeth, and would tip his head back to get a drink. A group of folks who were extra-well prepared had long loops of string around their necks, the strings threaded through many pretzels, plus tied to bananas and other foods, in case of a hunger emergency.
All in all, 816 tickets were sold, as were some 100 blue glass mugs, the whole supply. Some people came from the south: Livonia, and others from the wilds to the north.
The eventual profits will mostly go to the Friends of Ludington State Park, which has been doing projects that the state can’t; projects which make the park more accessible to handicapped people. So far, they’ve done a handicap-accessible playground and a handicap kayak launch ramp, plus an electric tracked chair that can follow some of the trails. A handicap-friendly canoe/kayak trail north to the dunes is planned.
Many thanks to dedicated do-gooders who drank winter beer.