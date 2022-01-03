We took a family ski vacation recently, and of course, didn’t climb up the hills. Instead, we rode chair lifts, and on these rides, we met some interesting people.
One fairly young fellow, perhaps of early college age, looked Asian. When asked where he was from, which is our usual conversation starter, he replied “Louisiana, sir.” He was extremely polite in his speech, always replying with sir or ma’am, for example.
I asked if he’d been in the military, having known some ex-soldiers who spoke that way, but he said he’d been born in Louisiana, and that his father had insisted on politeness from a young age. Such manners seemed a bit extreme, and the most positive reason I could think of for them, is that politeness reflects an immigrant family’s values, which helped them gain respect in their new country.
A more negative reason could be that the parents know the extremes of racial bias that can be found in some parts of America, so they teach the children to be polite for safety, hoping that they will never offend someone who hates Asians.
I’d guess that this person was trained in this behavior for the last 15 years at least, so his politeness was present before the current time of animosity toward foreigners, something that is common in many countries. Immigrants are often treated badly. Years ago, during a famine in Ireland, many Irish came to the U.S. for a new start. It was common then to see signs announcing, “Help Wanted. No Irish Need Apply.” Cubans in Florida often experienced similar prejudice in the 1960s.
This hatred is something I’d completely missed until the 2016 campaigns for the presidency, and this impressed on me once again that I live a sheltered life. On another ski lift ride, we were joined on the chair by a forester, about age 27, and his sister. It seems that many families gather in ski places like this to celebrate the Christmas season. He is living in Colorado, she came from Washington D.C. She is a professional fundraiser, not for political campaigns, but for do-gooder causes.
He has a forestry job out here in the west. He said that climate change is making a big difference, and so is the political climate.
In liberal California, he says, it is difficult to get permission to do controlled burns to minimize fire danger, because many people want to preserve every tree, be it a fire hazard or not. He didn’t put it in such a biased way; that’s my interpretation. However, he did say that in politically conservative Wyoming, the foresters can do anything they want; environmentalists have almost no voice.
A young lady from Australia said that in her country, the natives are the only ones who can legally do forest management, and they have considered it their sacred duty for centuries. After the terrible fires of a couple years ago, they are adapting their activities to better compensate for the effects of a changing climate. And they don’t only care for forests, they also work with caring for wildlife that was affected by fire.
For instance, she said, koalas were perhaps the animals most severely affected by the year of fires, and now people are taught things like the best ways to wrap an injured koala in a towel so it can be taken to a rehab center. This lady, whose mother is an American, is another in the apparently large group of people traveling to relatively safe places like this ski area to hold family reunions. Stay outside and keep a ski-length apart.
But not all of our meetings were with people who live far away. On one ride, we met a slender (skinny?) fellow with longish, unkempt blond hair hanging out from under his helmet. Turns out he is a dental hygienist from the local area. He enjoys his job, but says he’s currently going for his PhD degree so he can do research, because he feels that there’s much progress to be made in the field. And I thought he was just a hippie.
Travel and listening are powerful teachers. Take advantage of them when you can.