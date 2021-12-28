Many of our acquaintances have gone on cruises in the past few years. Going by their stories, there is a huge variety in the experiences that they have. It seems that the larger the boat is, the more the passengers are pampered, which means they’re kept out of the way and happy. Cruise ship size seems to be measured by the number of passengers.
If a cruise ship has more than 1,000 passengers, it’s like a big bus with pretty good food, and lots of it. If you pay a little extra, you can get better food. Usually there’s a casino, where you can lose money and tell your friends that you won. Nearby scenery can be viewed on TV screens, or for the rugged, by going on deck.
Each cruise line tries to be unique. Check out Sea Cloud online, and you’ll see sailing vessels, two of them ship-rigged and one, a barque. The original Sea Cloud has a crew and captain for each of four masts, the newer boats may have remote controls for the sails, so the crew can stay on the deck with the passengers. There are other sailing cruise vessels, schooner rigged with remote sail handling. All are pretty spectacular, but they carry only about a hundred passengers. In Halong Bay, Vietnam, you can sail on a junk, which has funny sails, but mostly they aren’t used. The scenery is very nice, with floating villages and unique islands. You’re pampered.
Small cruise ships with 30 to 200 passengers usually go places the big boats don’t. Passengers are usually offered optional expeditions, ranging from wilderness hiking, paddling in native dugouts, riding bicycles for miles, mostly downhill, or snorkeling on reefs. The variety seems endless. There are often expert naturalists aboard, which adds greatly to the trip. Alaska cruises are nothing like Galapagos Islands or Caribbean cruises. Some say the Greek islands are worth visiting. Best to be in good shape physically.
Another kind of cruising comes from renting a boat, sail or power. You’re the boss, cook and cleanup department, so choose your crew/friends/passengers carefully. Having a helpful and capable crew that never complains makes all the difference. Try the North Channel of Lake Huron, take kayaks along, and go in August so the hungry, malicious, evil Canadian black flies don’t ruin the trip.
Our son David cruised on a 50-foot long sailboat out of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands with his son’s scout troop. The crew was boy scouts, a few adult volunteer kid-watchers, and a professional captain who was also the tour guide. They snorkeled on reefs, swam in tropical bays and hiked on islands. It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip.
Cruising generates memories and stories. Strange things happen, reports of them can be exaggerated, and become useful for dinner conversation. Realize that the wind always blows harder in the bar and that there is always someone there who needs to tell a better story.
Sailing on a small boat in the Eastern Mediterranean, we came near a party ship, jammed with drunken people and huge speakers blaring music. The sound could be heard over two miles away. The locals on our boat said, “Russians. They get away from home and go crazy.”
Chrissie and I once cruised in a small, 16-foot long sailboat, carrying our tent and camping gear. July Fourth fireworks at the nearby town were scheduled, but the huge series of thunderstorms that night weren’t. The locals lit all the fireworks at once and ran for home. We ran for the tent, and stayed relatively dry, although it rained about four inches that night. Good shelter is important.
We were younger then.
You can see that the cruising experiences depend on many factors: What sort of boat will you be on; what part of the world will you visit; how often will you go ashore; who does the cooking; are lectures available; are massages and fine dining expected; how risky is it, do you get seasick? We’ve seen bears swimming between islands and don’t do tent camping there anymore. We now cruise in moose and bear-resistant boats.
I think of cruising as boating for pleasure. It often works out that way.