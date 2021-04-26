Deadlines are the factor that limits spontaneity.
Much of the world has hunger as its main deadline. If the deadline is missed, the body reminds us. When hungry, we don’t go out and play.
I’m extremely lucky because the hunger deadline is rarely a problem. Food is available, and if I root around in the fridge, I can find something to satisfy the hunger. And a cookie can often stretch the time before the hunger gets to be troublesome. But the deadline is always lurking, and I’ve learned to anticipate it in order to be comfortable.
We go through life meeting hundreds of deadlines, and all are different for different people. Some are seasonal: in the fall, we have to check to see if last year’s snow shovel is ready for this winter. If we have a car, we have to be sure it has anti-freeze enough to keep the engine from freezing up in the coming cold. Every season has its own deadlines.
Life can be simple, but only if we plan ahead. Gone are the days of lighting candles. Do we have matches or lighters? Do we even have candles? To get light, we turn on a switch. We become irritated if the light doesn’t come on. We check the bulb, we call the power company and complain. And sometimes the power company tells us to pay our bill, and the lights will return. Oops. Missed the bill-paying deadline, because it’s not too visible in the pile of obligations on the desk. So it’s my fault, but I’m still mad at the power company.
Life should be simple. It was when I was a kid, and my parents paid the bills. Those were the good old days, when I had no deadlines.
Or didn’t I? I had to go to school in the morning, and get there on time, before the “last bell” rang, and I was tardy. So I had to be dressed in school clothes and ready to meet the bus at its stop. For that to happen, I had to be fed on time, which meant being out of bed and awake and dressed before breakfast which a parent cooked on time. But that was the parent’s deadline, not mine. And that may be why the parents felt that they could impose a deadline for going to bed at night. Maybe we didn’t like going to bed at 9 p.m., but we were so used to it that we didn’t complain.
As the years went by, more deadlines arrived. I had to get to work on time, or get to classes promptly, ready to take notes. When coming home for vacations, the bus and ferry schedules had to be met. It was never good to be late for a date with a young lady, and eventually, I had to “get me to the church on time” to get married. Wow.
Adding another person to my world meant that obligations and deadlines doubled. Many new social gatherings had to be respected, and vacation travel meant even more time commitments. Eventually, when children arrived, my role in life became the one my parents had had when I was young. Taking on all these responsibilities meant more deadlines than ever; get kids ready for school on weekdays and to violin lessons and birthday parties during what used to be free time for me. It was time to get a wall calendar and put appointments on it in color-coded ink, depending on who had to be where and when.
Now, after the children have grown up and left home, the deadlines have become fewer. It’s all about the two of us again. And the pandemic has kept us home more, so much of travel has stopped. Besides, we have pets, so if we want to go somewhere, we need to coordinate with a friend to watch the cats, and feed the fish and wild birds.
One type of deadline is created when one has pets, family and friends. Another is created by jobs or school, and still another is created by financial things like taxes.
Deadlines limit spontaneity. Maybe bums and hermits have the most freedom. Good for them.