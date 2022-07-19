Sometimes a song gets stuck in my head, either because it’s got a catchy tune or because of the message it sends. Songs can be of great help when the world turns glum, when people seem unreasonable or when a year of great changes rolls around. Recently we’ve seemed to have all these things happening at once, and two of my support songs have been in mind a lot.
The first, “Paper Moon,” was written in the 1930s. It starts like this:
Say, it’s only a paper moon
Sailing over a cardboard sea
But it wouldn’t be make-believe
If you believed in me
It describes someone desperate for attention, begging for someone else to care, whether it’s deserved or not. The song was popular for years, probably because oftentimes, people relate to the feelings of longing that it expresses, thinking oh, how I wish the world were different.
Who doesn’t at times?
But it’s hard to change the world, or even a little part of it. It may be enough just to have someone else believe, to offer hope, without suggesting a solution. However, if someone should need everyone to believe in him or her, disappointment would be certain.
It’s a Barnum and Bailey world
Just as phony as it can be
But it wouldn’t be make-believe
If you believed in me
This being an election year, I keep hearing the plea over and over: “I promise you the moon. Believe in me. Elect me. Then everything will be just fine. I’ll make you happy. Then I’ll be happy.”
I can visualize a marginal candidate wanting to be elected, thinking, “Mama cares, but she has only one vote. Everybody should be like Mama; just believe in me, elect me, then I’ll believe I’m worth something. If many, many voters think I’m OK, then I might think so, too. I can act wise. I’ll put hundreds of signs along the roads, with my name in big letters. Just my name. I won’t promise to do anything, but all those signs will make me feel important. If people are convinced by the signs, then maybe I am pretty great. Vote for me. Please vote for me. Each of these signs is me, down on my knees, begging you to vote for me. Elect me, so I can do whatever some bigger guys tell me to do. I don’t promise to think, the big guys do that. Just believe in me.
“The signs don’t tell what I can do or have done. They count on you to not think, to not look up my voting record, to not do anything but recognize my name and believe I’m good.”
This system of campaigning has worked for years. Why should it change now?
My other support song, “Pass Me By,” helps me keep believing that the sort of candidate I’d like to vote for must exist somewhere. This candidate tells his or her abilities, and encourages the voter do what she or he thinks is right:
I got me ten fine toes
To wiggle in the sand
Lots of idle fingers
Snap to my command
A lovely pair of heels
That kick that beat the band
Contemplating nature can be fascinating
Add to these a nose that I can thumb
And a mouth by gum have I
To tell the whole darn world
If you don’t happen to like it
Deal me out
Thank you kindly, pass me by.
Sorry; I tend to exaggerate the negative aspects of politics; it’s just emotional.
During election years, the candidates have to convince people that they exist and that they will do a wonderful job if elected. So they present themselves as having all the characteristics that they think the voters want. They don’t emphasize things like hairy nostrils or nervous sweating. They try to create an image that appeals to a majority of likely voters, so they morph themselves into the creature that the pollsters describe.
“Pass me by? Don’t even think about it,” they’d say. “I am perfect for you. I know what you want, even if you don’t. So vote for me. Save the world, the whales, and the women.”
Mom would like that.