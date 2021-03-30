Engineers and other scientists have great respect for momentum. Real people do too, but they don’t think about it much.
Old Isaac Newton (1642-1727) became famous for pointing out that everything keeps going in the same direction and at the same speed forever, unless some force acts to change either its speed, direction or both. “Hooray, Isaac,” all the philosophers said.
The queen dubbed him Sir Isaac, which really helped his ego, and he decided to keep going on this scientific career track, because his alternate job as a dog walker wasn’t bringing in much income. In those days, people felt that dogs could walk themselves. There were probably many fewer shoulder injuries from dogs jerking on a leash, but that’s an untested hypothesis, which means it seems reasonable, but is still just a guess.
Back to Isaac’s contribution. The great power of his ideas is that they make it possible to use math to predict outcomes of many events. Previously, people could guess at how much force was needed for a job: a heavy wagon needed two horses to pull it, whereas a cart only needed a pony. Pulling the wagon around a corner slows the horses down; it takes some force to turn it.
The idea of velocity describes how fast something is going, and in what direction. Speed means “how fast”, regardless of direction. Advertising agents really like the word, “velocity” better, because it has four syllables, whereas speed only has one.
A car moving west at 25 mph changes velocity but not speed when it goes around a curve and heads north at 25 mph. The front wheels supply the force to make it turn.
Isaac knew that a fast-moving obese bulldog could knock him over, but an equally fast miniature poodle puppy couldn’t. He considered this a momentous observation, so defined momentum as mass times velocity. The scientific world said “Wow.”
Momentum changes with changes in mass, speed and/or direction. Emotions change with changes in plans, abilities and/or environment.
The English language is famous for taking over words from other languages, or for changing the meanings of its own words. Currently, the word momentum, which originally applied to the motion of masses, now also applies to emotional states. Strangely enough, this change seems to fit well.
Some people try to control their days by saying cheery things when they wake up, just to start the day right and control the momentum. They claim it works.
When a day starts out well, it often keeps going along well unless a negative event occurs. Our society provides some examples. Fridays can signify the end of the work week.
In one factory, paydays were on alternate Fridays, so especially then, optimism bloomed. Not only was a weekend ahead, meaning liberty and playtime for all, but the bank account got a boost, too. The positive attitude that Friday morning brought lasted until the following Monday. Good times were expected, and rain or shine, things seemed to go well. There was a big mass of emotions going in a good direction.
As the weekend went on, the emotions stayed positive. But weekends are brief; the negative arrived Monday morning when freedom was gone. Then emotional momentum reversed.
For many people, positive attitudes like those on Fridays, are also felt as spring arrives, especially in the north, when the snow melts and the days lengthen. Looking ahead to summer is a lot like looking forward to a weekend, only there are longer lasting and greater feelings of freedom with sunshine and possibly a vacation ahead. Huge momentum there.
Big emotional mass in vacations, and high positive emotional velocity as the days fly by. However, if the vacation plan suffers, perhaps due to disasters like wildfires or COVID, the emotions change, and the momentum either diverts to a different direction or goes very negative.
Even longer lasting feelings occur around election times. If one’s party wins, great expectations arise, but they are usually unrealistic. If the party loses, there can be great changes in emotional momentum, from hope to tragedy.
Emotional momentum depends less on facts and more on wishes. That’s why good jokes and stories, told well, are so welcome.