In the past weeks, I’ve come to the conclusion that any animal that evolves more slowly than its environment does, is in a heap of trouble. And that’s us.
Examples are the dinosaurs that went extinct (not all of them) about 65 million years ago after a small asteroid hit the planet causing rapid climate changes. The food sources for the huge dinosaurs vanished, so the races died out. There were some smaller animals, like lizards and small mammals, that survived.
Over thousands of years, humans developed the ability to fight the animals that wanted to eat them, and the people who disagreed with them. But now that we’ve got very dangerous weapons, and are willing to use them, that ability is not so good.
We human animals didn’t change much after we learned to cook food. The rise of mankind has been the rise of his technology, not the improvement of the animal that he is (although womankind has done her best to civilize him). Biologically, we’re almost identical to the people who were hunter-gatherers, who didn’t have permanent homes, and who migrated to follow the animals that were a large part of their diet. It took thousands of years for ancient mankind to develop technology to the point where life was more secure when they planted crops, domesticated some animals and stayed in one spot. That led to villages, then cities and kingdoms, and that led to minor rivalries between neighbors becoming wars between kingdoms. The bigger group usually won, regardless of whether it was right. Population size isn’t necessarily good.
Humanity has been given a highly capable intellect, which has enabled us to learn from each other, things like agriculture, weapon making and various sciences from medicine to math. All to survive better in this world of challenges from all sorts of things, like wild animals, savage weather, diseases and other humans.
The development of technology, from agriculture to electronics, has been extremely rapid and has depended on the ability of one person to pass knowledge to the next. Cave people could learn to cook by watching a cook. Computer scientists learn by having someone teach about all sorts of things that they can’t even see, like math. Humans have not evolved as fast as their technology has.
There are many technologies that enabled civilization. Tools were one of the first, probably starting with sticks to help dig, then rocks to beat on things, or to grind grain. Most tools served multiple purposes, but the two biggest uses were for making life easier, and for fighting, either animals or other humans.
Ancient civilizations created myths to explain nature and to enable social behavior. Apollo drove a flaming chariot across the sky which made daylight. Neptune ruled the seas and created storms. Pele was the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanoes.
For relatively few years, we’ve acted as though we control the world, thanks to technology. We forget the old ways because we don’t use them anymore. Useful technologies survive, useless systems die out. Most people believe that the sun is powered by an ongoing fusion reaction, which the Earth orbits roughly 93 million miles away. It’s not Apollo’s chariot. A high-tech cave person’s wisdom was limited to sharpening sticks. Nowadays, no one has the ability to understand all the knowledge that’s available. Technology has advanced, but the ability of human individuals to understand has stayed the same. As a result, we have specialists who know much about a little. Most people don’t work on their cars anymore, beyond cleaning them. Now the cars remind us when an oil change is due, and specialists are the ones who do it.
Humans are arrogant. We think we know it all. We feel that nature can be conquered. We’ll hop in the car on a winter day and drive for some hours over snow packed roads simply to ski.
This arrogance, which is a natural emotion in a warlike animal, is encouraged by our rapidly developing technology, but may be our undoing. Many, many of us don’t question our values, despite all evidence to the contrary. We’ll fight each other, even when we’re wrong.
We don’t seek the truth, we seek victory.