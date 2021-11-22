I’ve heard people blame the Republicans for trying to stay in power by gerrymandering the voting districts, a practice that’s not new to our politics. Detractors imply it’s cheating, saying it’s a way to change election results, a way to avoid having all people’s votes count. These reports sounded reasonable, and I figured the Republicans didn’t care about fairness.
Then one day, a commentator on National Public Radio, (NPR), pointed out that if the Democrats were in power, they’d do exactly the same thing, and try to slant the vote in their favor. It taught me to listen less to gossip, and quit blaming Republicans.
How does gerrymandering work? Think of an elementary school, back in the old days, when kids had recess each day and were encouraged to play outdoors for a little while. They’d form groups, the boys usually more wild, and the girls tending toward peaceful activities.
For a little while, maybe around 1948, the boys found it fashionable to buy cheap copies of Civil War soldier’s hats, the Confederates gray and the Yankees blue. None of us seemed to know what the hats stood for, but groups formed around hat color. Fingers would be pointed, and kids would holler, “Bang! You’re dead!” The designated dead guy would holler, “You missed!” and keep running around, or accept being “dead” and lie down in the snow for a few minutes before patience ran out and he’d jump up and start running around again.
When recess was over, we’d all revive and come indoors to dry off and attempt to learn stuff like addition or cursive writing. The groups formed during recess had influence indoors. There was no voting for recess leaders, group acceptance just happened.
A similar thing happened during class time; some kids had greater abilities, and became more-or-less academic leaders, even though teachers did their best to educate everyone equally. During class time, gender had little to do with leader selection, and Barbara, being the smartest kid in class, was quietly honored. The boys seemed to accept that girls were the smarter gender, even if they didn’t shoot straight.
In this society our teacher represented the government. One of her greatest powers was that students had to accept the seating location she assigned them, and it was in this that the gerrymandering analogy is appropriate. She had to break up the groups that were most likely to be inattentive, and likely to disrupt the education process.
To accomplish this, she would often isolate the leaders of the boys groups in a place among the girls, which effectively reduced the boys’ communication with each other.
In my experience, students learned early on that seat assignment would happen, but as they grew older, the teacher’s power became less effective. Social mores underwent huge changes by the 1970s, and new laws gave students powers that they hadn’t had before.
Teachers were not allowed to touch pupils; the kids knew that, and some of the leaders of the student groups would exercise their powers to disrupt a class, especially when they were high on drugs.
Students had learned the power of lying; they would deny any negative activity, even if the whole class and the teacher saw it happen. Arguing with a liar who was just caught in the act, yet loudly denies what he’d just done, was an exercise in wasted time and loss of authority.
As teachers lost influence, education suffered. Some students felt trapped in classes, and telling them that they’d need education in the future didn’t carry much weight. The only gerrymandering left was class selection. The students taking language, science and math classes, or instruction in the trades, had learned to value education, and that attitude separated them from their unmotivated former peers, many of whom had mostly learned to complain.
We can expect our leaders to continue gerrymandering as much as they can; it’s only natural. People in office, fearing to anger voters and lose their position, status and livelihood, will try anything. And because a person’s first job is survival, helping neighbors or nation becomes a distant second.
When democracy doesn’t work, nations get dictators. Telling the truth becomes dangerous.