Five-year-old Hector never felt limited by convention.
His uncle Ajax, who lived on top of a rocky hill, had a bulldozer that he had used to push rocks away and flatten a spot to build his house. He had pushed the rocks into a long row around the top of the hill, and they made a nice fence to keep wandering wildebeests from coming into the kitchen.
Hector liked to roll rocks down the hill, but in time, all the easy rocks were down at the bottom, and he wanted to do more. There was the ‘dozer just sitting, until the day that Hector decided to drive it.
It took time, but he figured out how. Then many more rocks, some huge, found themselves at the bottom of the hill. Hector put the ‘dozer away before Ajax got home to see the great changes that had been made.
However, the neighborhood grouch strolled by, walking his pet Komodo dragon, and saw the new landscaping. He got upset right away.
Think of a bulldozer driven by a 5-year-old. It pushes rocks and dirt around in any way the kid wants, but mostly downhill because that’s easiest. Although it tends to leave a smooth path behind, it also leaves long piles of dirt beside that path, and at the end of it.
The grouch didn’t like that. He confronted Hector.
“You vile small person,” he hollered, “You messed up the beauty of the hill!”
“Did not,” said Hector. “It looks better, and besides, a glacier did it.”
“What glacier?” demanded the curmudgeon, “I don’t see any glacier.”
“Melted,” replied Hector, “Glaciers do that.”
When Hector was tried for defacing the hill, the jury came out to look. They agreed that something had made tracks down the hill, and it looked like the something was a bulldozer pushing dirt. Or maybe a glacier.
They said that the rocks at the bottom had been moved, they were not ugly, but erratic, which means they’ve been moved. The jury ruled that Hector was innocent because there were no witnesses. Small town justice.
The jury’s logic was very similar to that used by people who studied rocks near the Himalayan Alps around 1840. They looked at the long ridges that went down valleys, and saw broken-up rock of the same kind as that found high up in the mountains, where there were glaciers. They saw scrapes on the sides of valleys, and piles of rock from higher up.
They knew that glaciers of ice moved down the valleys, pushing dirt and rocks as they went along. When the glaciers got down to warmer elevations, the ice melted back, and left those piles of rocks behind. The whole process was obvious. It was either moving ice that carved the path, or a huge bulldozer, but those hadn’t been invented in 1840. As they studied the glaciers further, they realized that gravity and heavy snowfall at the top were what fueled this natural bulldozer. Warm temperatures at the bottom melted the end of it, leaving erratic rocks in piles, and bright green rivers flowing to the sea.
People also noticed glacier evidence that wasn’t near mountains. Scrape marks, erratic boulders and other evidence was found all over Canada. northern Europe, and the northern U.S., once people knew what to look for. It had to be glaciers that did it. But what made the ice move?
A geologist cooking pancakes will tell you: if you pour batter into a pan, it spreads out until you stop pouring. If enough snow falls on flat land, it piles up like pancake batter, and eventually starts moving away from the center, bulldozing as it goes, carrying rocks and dirt with it.
Continental glaciers require huge amounts of snow, which comes from moisture evaporated from the oceans; so much evaporation over centuries that ocean levels became much lower. Ancient people could walk from Siberia to Alaska. The evidence is still out there, some all over Michigan. Some of it is ski hills.
“Advice from a glacier: Carve your own path. Go slow. Channel your thoughts. Smooth the way for others. Keep moving forward. Avoid meltdown… Be cool,” — Ilan S. (Wikipedia)