The differences between various religions are huge, yet their purposes are similar: they all try to be a guide for their followers to live by.
Most try to get people to honor some authority. In a few cases, that authority is a living person, in other cases, it is legendary. Often, the rules for living are found in a document such as the Bible or the Koran.
Many times, the followers believe that the directions are absolutely true and should be followed to the letter, but in other cases, the followers feel that the directions need to be interpreted to reflect the conditions of modern life, since language itself has changed over centuries, with the addition of many new words and new meanings for old words. And religion is only one part of life that is affected by modernization.
Like all languages, as the English language developed, it mirrored the civilization where it was used. After Columbus re-discovered the American continents, (many believe that Scandinavians were here first, and that they came after the native Americans) many new words were needed to describe what was there, and explorers’ reports were sometimes hard to believe.
For example, before 1500, in Columbus’ time, there were no words for an airplane. If someone saw one, he might have called it a huge bird or a flying carriage or a vision from God. Something like a modern plastic kayak would have been recognized as a boat, but the plastic would have been beyond comprehension. People of Columbus’ time would probably have dismissed all thought of plastic, because they had other things to do, like growing food.
In 1927, the instruction manual that came with some cars had about 50 pages, which described the operation of the vehicle and its maintenance. Operation, which had to be taught, not learned from reading, was fairly simple, mostly because there were very few gages or controls, and those were fairly understandable. There was a discussion of how to crank the engine to start it, which was important, because doing it the wrong way could result in a broken arm. The book assumed that the owner would do the maintenance, and there were directions about how to grind the valves, adjust the brakes, clean the oil filter or install new piston rings.
Today, cars have multiple instruction books, and they describe things such as the use of the sound system, the GPS and data readouts. They have several hundred pages, and are not easy to understand. Maintenance is done by others. We still believe cars will work.
Our education system has to train people to live in the current world and to be mentally flexible to keep up. Nowadays, the system creates specialists; no one person can be an expert in farming, medicine, astronomy and engineering, all at once.
For years, doctors, with their narrow educations and reputation of wealth, were the preferred victims for con-men. People need to learn those bits of knowledge that they require for their own existence; how to use the stove or whom to call when the plumbing quits working. Most people don’t try to maintain their computers, they’re too complex. The company that made them sends updates, and probably some hackers do, too. Many of us simply give up on staying knowledgeable about the things we use. Get in the car, turn the key and go. Believe it will work.
Believing is forming opinions with little or no need for the truth. Experience strengthens belief; we believe the sun will come up because we see it happening daily, but few believe any more that the sun is Apollo’s flaming chariot. Experience tells us only that it will be there, but nothing about the nuclear reactions that keep it burning.
No two people will ever believe all the same things. It is less important that many people believe alike than it is that our beliefs leave room for others to differ in opinion.
Different life experiences cause different beliefs; we can’t know why others form their ideas about the truth. Until we can read other’s thoughts, disagreements will happen. But we don’t have to make differences rule us.
Tolerance must become humankind’s first principle.