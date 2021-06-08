Eddie showed up the other day completely upset, excited and jabbering. My first thought was that he’d lost a thinking contest with is old beagle, Beelzebub, but that wasn’t the case.
“I figured it out,” he blurted, “We’re under attack, and nobody cares! And the government is hiding it.”
“Really?” I asked, “Do we have to get out our guns or run for the bomb shelter?”
“It’s them bugs! The cicadas!”
He launched into the following tirade:
“Every 17 years, the bugs come out. They haven’t killed us humans yet, they’re waiting for the signal. I got the alert from a secret website run by a minister who don’t lie. His sister is a scientist, and she’s studied this for years. She gets death threats. He keeps the website secret to protect her life. You gotta subscribe to get on it, and you gotta be recommended by somebody who’s secure. The subscription money supports her research.
“Nothing in the world but the bugs is on a 17-year schedule. So the bugs has to be from someplace else: outer space, where their year is 17 of ours. They had to evolve there, and the 17-year time is in their DNA. They’re not like us.
“The minister says that we, us people, are all adapted to a year-long or day-long life timing. He says that the bugs must have evolved from somewhere with 17-year seasons. So where are 17-year-seasons possible? Asteroids! And how do we keep track of asteroids that can threaten Earth? We can’t any more. We did have a special observatory looking for them, but it’s been destroyed. It was called Arecibo, and it was in Puerto Rico.
“Now Arecibo observatory is gone. So we can’t detect most asteroids anymore; just great big ones. Agents for the bugs destroyed it. It was owned by the U.S. National Science Foundation, and there was a plot to eliminate it. The bugs did it. They made people think it was useless, so funding stopped, and the cables rusted, and it collapsed. The bugs infected some politicians first, and they voted against funding. Watch the politicians, and see how they behave. Many are not like regular people.
“The bugs were left here thousands of years ago. Their spaceship landed near Ohio, and they buried it. The earth-leader bug still lives in it. They’ve got telepathy, and communicate with special infected humans. Most of their agents are in the government, bug telepathy gets their agents elected.
“Bugs are small, but they can manipulate our DNA, and make some humans into their agents. Watch a kid grow up. At 17 his brain changes and he turns secret. The bugs have got him. He pretends to cooperate, but he’s a bug agent.
“Some people know about the plot, and to counter it, they’re making recipes that use the bugs as a main ingredient. That makes the bugs furious. They think we’re cannibals.
“The bugs have red eyes. When they infect people, the people get red eyes, too, for a while. Then they adjust and their eyes go white again. You see someone with red eyes, he’s just been infected.
I suggested that someone could get red eyes from chopping up onions, or drinking too much.
Eddie carried on. He said, “Their spaceship comes by each 17 years to get a report from the ground to see if it’s time to invade and destroy humans. The bugs are patient. And they can do it. Last time they actually attacked, they dropped an asteroid on to Earth near Mexico, and wiped out all the dinosaurs. The master bugs are super intelligent. They control asteroid orbits, and can make them slam into any target they choose. The impact changes the target’s atmosphere, and some lifeforms die out. Now they’re trying something new. Earth is an experiment for them; they’re heating up the planet to get rid of us. They heated Venus too much, and froze Mars so nothing is alive there anymore. They figure Third Time Lucky.”
Eddie left then to sell “subscriptions” for the cause. I went online to read recipes for bug soup.
One person’s fact is another person’s fiction.