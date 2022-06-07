I hear schools are having trouble getting teachers. Part of it seems to be the pandemic, which caused much teaching to be done remotely. Neither the teachers nor the students seem to like that. Teachers may be retiring partly due to the loss of direct contact with students, or maybe partly due to reports of violence that are publicized daily in the media. New schools are being designed with places to hide from shooters.
The lesson in an algebra class was about factoring polynomials. A young lady, the cutie in the class, asked the standard question, “When in my life will I ever need to do this?”
This is a fairly standard question, and has a standard, lame answer. “You don’t know your future, so you don’t know if you’ll ever need it.”
She was not to be stopped, though, and replied, “I’m going to marry a rich guy, so I won’t ever have to do math again.”
Many young ladies have said that. But teachers can learn, and they point out: “Rich guys can be fussy about whom they marry. Cute girls won’t stay cute for too many years, and half of marriages in this country end in divorce. The rich guy may run into some younger, cute chick who is smart enough to do math. If your only asset is your fingernails, your husband may be sorely tempted. You could look dull in comparison. Take your chances.”
“If he tries to divorce me, I’ll get a nasty lawyer, and make him support me for the rest of my life,” she said.
The bell rang, the class was over and everyone had learned a lot more than math that day. I don’t know whether such dialog happens in online classes, where it can’t be supported by the dynamic of the classroom full of students. The group makes a difference.
One student I knew used the excuse that she “couldn’t do math,” it was a disability of hers, and she proved it by failing math courses. Teachers tried to help her, and it was interesting to see how she refused to try. She had grandparents who later paid for her college experience, which she enjoyed greatly, but she never took another math class. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find any major course of study that didn’t require some math ability, so she never graduated in the traditional way; instead she got an MRS degree.
These two examples happened to be female, but there were plenty of male students who were similarly unable to see value in the traditional courses presented in schools. Years ago, many of them went into the military after graduation, and were taught to appreciate military life and its people. For some of them it worked very well; instead of having a place to call home, they had a home institution, and it was populated by people with backgrounds and experiences similar to theirs.
In the 11 years I taught in high schools, it seemed to me that the amount of “red tape” that the teachers had to do, was doubled. People who stayed with the profession tell me that it has continued to grow, and only some of it seems necessary. The paperwork goes well beyond grading papers until midnight and getting up at 6 a.m. to prep for the day’s classes.
Sometimes it seems like school administrative people are controlled by outside forces: parents, politicians and lawyers, to name three. More parents nowadays want teachers to develop positive character in the kids where they couldn’t. Most teachers try. Many politicians pandering for votes pressure educators about what should be taught and how. They and the public use lawyers in the background as a threat.
Threats are not solutions. One day a student in the back of my class couldn’t stop jabbering. He was obviously high on something. I told him to be quiet or serve a detention after school. He stood up and said, “If you make me serve time, I’m coming after you with a shotgun.” I heard a year later that his brother had died in a shotgun accident in the home.
Education is crucial to the nation. Teachers need support, not partisan pressure.