My weather gadget has a trivia readout, and this morning it told me that the Perseid meteor shower is happening now. This is an astronomical phenomenon; some ancient astronomer called it a shower, which builds false expectations in us lay people.
Maybe he was trying to fool the general public of his day so he’d look smart and get a raise. If you go outside on a clear night during a meteor shower, you might expect something like glowing raindrops falling everywhere, but that’s not what’s happening. If you look up you might see one meteor every few minutes.
One year, Chrissie and I took our three kids on a vacation out west in a rented motor home. We got to Dinosaur National Monument in mid-August, and heard that that the Perseid meteor shower was happening.
So we got a campsite at an altitude of about 5,000 feet, if I remember right. The weather was clear, so after dinner and sunset, we all stretched out on our backs in the road for a while, looking up, hoping to see thousands of meteors, and indeed, we did see some.
They weren’t falling like rain, though, so when it cooled down a bit, we called it enough experience and went to bed in the warm motor home. All the meteor shower lore we’d seen said that watching them at about three or four in the morning would be best, and some of our crew did go out.
They reported that it wasn’t worth the loss of sleep. Is this another astronomer’s joke?
Where did the strange name of Perseids come from?
There is a constellation (group) of stars in the sky that reminded the ancient Greeks of the legendary hero Perseus. He was assigned to kill a gorgon (an unpleasant lady with snakes for hair. Looking at her face turned one to stone, so she was not invited to parties).
Perseus managed the murder by sneaking up while she slept, and using the reflection in his shiny shield to guide him, he chopped off her head, which he then put in a bag for later use. Bagnappers beware!
At any rate, in August, the constellation Perseus is visible in the night sky, and at that same time, the earth runs into a region of space junk: dirt, rocks, etc. with no place to go.
Earth is going so fast that when the its atmosphere hits the junk, pieces heat up, catch fire and streak down in flames.
To an observer on the ground, they appear as burning streaks, and most burn up completely before getting to the earth’s surface.
More astronomer lore: Meteors are the things streaking across the sky; meteorites are the remains of the meteors that made it to the ground before burning up completely.
Meteorites are often made of iron, and astronomers say that if you take a magnet and drag it along a plastic roof gutter that hasn’t been cleaned for a long time, it will pick up small grains of iron that are meteorites. Astronomers must like the idea of people on ladders looking for space junk.
Having heard all this stuff about Perseids, we went out on Hamlin Lake one evening long ago on a small sailboat with a couple of friends.
We figured we’d get away from lights and be able to see the meteors better than we would on land.
The breeze was light, the temperature pleasant, and it was even comfortable after the sunset.
As we watched, one of us would occasionally see a streak of light, and point at it and holler, “There’s one!” But it was dark, and the others of us couldn’t see what way he or she was pointing, so almost never did two or more of us see the same meteor.
We did, however begin seeing flying things: mosquitoes. So we headed back to the harbor to put the boat away and escape the menace. Over the harbor though, were clouds of mayflies. Many landed on the sail as we lowered it, and got squashed. That sail was never clean again.
It was an astronomer joke on the sailor. Unfortunately, both were me.