The following is mostly taken from a column I wrote in 1998. Today, I found it surprising to see how most of the current concerns weren’t even imagined back then. For example, we used to think Liberal and Conservative. Now we think Republican and Democrat. Partisanship has replaced philosophy.
1998. At a picnic, I met a fellow who said, “Oh, I know you, you’re that liberal who writes a column for the Daily News.” Funny thing, but I immediately wanted to protest being labeled a liberal. In fact, I want to protest being labeled anything.
If I’m accused of being a sailor, I’ll usually point out that I’ve been seasick on several of the earth’s major bodies of water, and that Greenpeace was thinking of keeping me ashore to cut down on ocean pollution. I should have said “Thank you”, but I felt bad about that label. It’s ex-President Bush’s fault.
Ever since George Bush started saying “the L-word” when he meant liberal, it’s taken on a negative meaning. George couldn’t help it; he was running in an election, and the English language wasn’t as sacred to him as was the office of President.
So he was just plain forced to add new meaning to the old word.
It didn’t help to look up Webster’s definition of it, because people understand words to mean whatever is useful. Some people think of liberals as those who tried to create Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, with the objective of ending discrimination. To others, liberals are the ones who court the labor unions each election year, promising to stand up for the little guy. Still others feel that it’s the liberals who do all they can to tax the American businessman out of existence.
In stereotype, it’s liberals who try to save whales and old trees, go camping in the wilderness for vacation, talk a lot about working on society’s problems, and get their dogs from the Humane Society. They complain about lawyers and the media.
Contrast this with the stereotype of conservatives. They’re people whose kids go to Ivy League colleges, who collect whalebone scrimshaw art, camp at fancy hotels on vacation, talk about preserving American business, and whose dogs’ pedigrees go back to the Mayflower.
They complain about lawyers and the media. There’s probably nobody who really fits either stereotype. I certainly hope I don’t. Where does one cross the line and become liberal? Maybe a liberal is someone whose nature forces him or her to question those basic things like wearing underwear, or letting the dog wash the dishes.
In my opinion, one characteristic of liberals is that they question things. Like many scientists, they examine the ways things are done, and try to come up with better ones. They are not likely to stick with a policy just because it’s a tradition. They have a youthful way of thinking. You rarely hear a teen-ager wishing for the good old days.
I tried to rate myself, but my level of liberalism seems to vary from issue to issue.
My cousin-in-law feels that I’m a totally lost cause, liberal to the point of madness, and willing to jump on the bandwagon of any raving, socialistic group of anti-capitalist scumbags.
On the other hand, I really do believe in the value of private property and of intact families. (I’ve never quite understood what some politicians mean by “family values”, a term that was thrown about during elections in the 1990s. They were careful not to define it, but it’s something we were supposed to want, right?)
Then we get to the problem of WHO decides the greatest good for all of us. Should a bunch of old people in ... Washington tell us how to live? In many ways, they do. Should the United Nations be able to tell us how to behave? Should wives listen to their husbands, or vice versa? Should children listen to teachers? In 1998, we felt the world should listen to America because our values were best for everyone.
Nowadays, in 2021, we worry about a pandemic, various wars, a lack of silicon chips, and we’re not quite sure what our values are. That could be progress.