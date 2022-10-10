Why do they do it?

Many old guys play with old stuff, like a little kid plays with toys. As the little kids’ toys put them in a fantasy world, the old guys’ toys put them in a memory world, and return them to times of adventure that they had long ago.

Maybe to others, the adventures seem trivial, but they form the foundation of the old guys’ character, a foundation that helps evaluate modern life. And modern life doesn’t always look so good in comparison to memories.

Old toys are hardly useful. A modern person would find even a completely restored 1940s car to be lacking in comforts. For air conditioning, some had a sweaty canvas bag that was filled with water and hung out the window. The heater couldn’t keep feet warm in the winter. Turn signals were a hand stuck out an open window. The suspension was not very smooth, but old cars did have a lot of clearance above the ground. They could drive over road hazards, rocks and sticks that would damage vital parts on many modern cars.

Would an old guy restore an old car just so he could drive on two-track roads through the woods? Maybe. Would he want such a car for status, because to him, it’s a collector’s item? That’s possible. Or maybe it just brings back memories of youth.

Memories were Homer’s reason. He found a 1930s Ford, and worked for years to restore it. It looks new, but he never finished the job, as restorers rarely do. There’s always something left to fix, even if nobody else notices it.

The car reminds him of his first date with Mabel Glutz; he had borrowed his brother’s Model A Ford, a 1930s car that smelled like the skunk his brother had run over a week before. Homer tried to clean out the smell, but after a while, both he and Mabel got used to it.

Using the car made the date with Mabel possible, and he loves the memory and the car. Mabel now lives in a big fancy house and raises teacup poodles, but that’s another story. Homer loves the car.

Think of the people who restore old stuff to its original glory, things like antique cars, old boats or old furniture. The things they work on are toys; they’re not good for much and usually eat up a lot of time and money. Some guys work on old boats that smell like rot and need an extra-large bilge pump to stay afloat. Other fanatics have restored old airplanes and wonder why reasonable people avoid taking rides with them.

Some people think antiques are silly. They might admit that the old toys look nice, but will tell you they’re expensive, and that it’s a sign of mental illness to spend hours and hours working on such relatively useless stuff when modern plastic equivalents are available. By that logic, there’s no reason for anyone to create works of art, so Beethoven, Michelangelo and the Beatles were all wasting their time.

Remember the Beach Boys’ song, “Fun Fun Fun,” about the young lady roaring around in her daddy’s Thunderbird? If you see an old T-bird on the streets today, the driver will almost certainly have white hair, the car will be driven at a sensible speed and the radio won’t be blasting louder than the engine. Old guys are nice to old stuff. It’s empathy.

Technology is gradually making everyone and everything seem outdated; new stuff that almost nobody understands makes current stuff obsolete. Things of their youth seem more real to people as time goes on. Toys of modern youth include hand-held electronic gadgets that let the operator experience adventures with fantasy creatures in fantasy worlds. Battles are won and lost on a small window into those worlds. Will they dig these toys out of dusty closets in a few decades?

Is it any wonder that different generations don’t communicate well? Their memories are extremely different, so their views of reality are, too. Some of us played in the woods, some had roller skates and sidewalks. Some had motorcycles, others had drones.

We’ll never have a uniform nation, we’d better learn tolerance.