In this column I hope you forgive the misuse of quotation marks. Something was needed to add clarity, and I gave them the job.
In first grade, I learned to read pretty well, and thought I was really hot stuff because of that. By the time I took a course in quantum mechanics, I felt I really didn’t know much at all. In high school, the Latin teacher told us that the word “omniscient” came from two Latin words, one, “omni,” which means “everything,” and “scio,” which means “I know.” So anyone who is omniscient knows everything. Only one who is perfect should claim such status, although there are plenty of know-it-all people running around.
I’d like to see humanity coin a word like “semiscent” to mean someone who knows half the story. And I’d like to see humanity adopt an attitude of humility to go along with it. That’s not likely to happen soon, though, because too many of us still have first-grade attitudes. And I think that’s messing up the world.
I knew a person who claimed she almost won big at a bingo game, because first the lady on her left won, then the lady on the right, so obviously, she was next. But then the game ended. There was no reason to tell her that she misunderstood the universe.
In a local election, one candidate claimed that his opponent “wants to tax your water use.” How does any person know for sure another person’s thoughts or wants? I don’t trust mind-readers, but what do I know? I’ve been wrong many times, for instance when I thought the water was deep just before I ran my boat aground, or I thought the gas gage was accurate before I had to start hitchhiking. Learning can be painful, but admitting uncertainty can help one avoid such pain. However, we humans don’t like to admit being uncertain.
Consider the people who are arming themselves for an upcoming revolution, or violent uprising of some sort. Their actions could be either for self-protection or to support the revolution. They may not be sure which, but they will be ready to join whatever cause they think is right.
That’s a problem with semiscence, one’s actions can depend on incomplete wisdom. And one’s course of action is determined partly by emotions that affect plans.
If the ice on the lake looks solid, I’ll walk across it.
If legalized marijuana makes for dangerous drivers, I’ll vote against it. Or I’ll stay off the road, get a horse and sell my car.
If the President thinks that declaring war on someone tends to make people vote for him, he might do so. Besides, it’ll help the short-term economy.
We may be seeing this sort of thing happening in Ukraine. Mr. Putin heard that Ukraine would like to join NATO, which would sound very logical but very threatening to him. So he’s saying that he’s the protector of Russia, it’s his job, and he’s only being prudent in trying to eliminate the threat. Does he believe what he’s saying, or is that just to gain public support?
President Bush claimed that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction” and thus should get a new leader. President Kennedy felt that Russian missiles in Cuba were an intolerable threat, but managed to eliminate them by negotiation.
Mr. Bush and Kennedy were lucky that their gambits worked out. Right now, it looks like Mr. Putin’s action is not working so well. It could be that he was given poor advice: he may have been told what he wanted to hear, that Ukraine would surrender quickly. His advisors may have told him so even when they felt it was wrong.
Many of humanity’s changes have come about in response to Earth’s growing population. People had to learn to feed billions, so they developed grains that yield much more per acre. Does that solve everything? Some say that crowds are simply food for diseases. Some say that food, water, sanitation and housing supplies should be increased. But how?
We’re selfish human animals, not omniscient. And crowds can’t agree on much.
Nature will force us to find solutions. May they be gentle ones.