Last year, I saw Eddie strolling around town wearing a backpack, which was not at all usual for him. His regular autumn outfit is a warm coat, scarf, hat and mitts. He had never before looked like an Outdoor Joe. His usual exercise at this time of year is changing channels to see a different football game. So I had to ask.
“I’m getting in shape. I’m going to Florida for the winter,” he explained. “It’s gonna get cold around here. Us old guys gotta take care of ourselves, and stay warm.”
Eddie may be 50.
“But why the backpack?” I asked.
“That’s to carry my stuff, of course. That’s what backpacks do.”
“Are you planning to take a bus?” I asked. Eddie’s old car looks like it might be able to drive across a parking lot, but not much more.
“Nope. Them things pollute the air and make lots of noise and wear out the roads and run over possums. They’re evil. I wouldn’t get on one if you paid me. I’m gonna hitchhike.”
It’s rarely useful to tell Eddie that he’s working on a risky plan; all that does is make him more determined. Hitchhiking has a bad reputation.
However, a friend in college days (early 1960s) wanted to find out how far west he could get by hitchhiking during spring break. He made it from Wisconsin to Colorado and back, and seemed none the worse for it.
Do you remember the old 1960s song, King of the Road? Where I worked after college, a discussion around the water cooler debated the freedom that the song described. Somebody said how great it would be to get away from the rut that we were in. Taking off sounded romantic. Our boss chimed in; he’d been a hobo for a year or two and would never do it again. He was always hungry and tired; bad weather happened. Nasty drivers would give him trouble. He couldn’t stay clean.
Years ago, picking up a hitchhiker was an act of generosity; helping the less fortunate. In the 1950s, my dad, while driving us kids to town for school, would occasionally pick up a fellow on the way; one was a spry older man named Fred, who had been a bellhop at some fancy Chicago hotel in his youth. Another was a Mr. Dahlke, a nice enough person, but certainly not handsome. He may have been a bit fragrant, too. (Do you know where Dahlke Road is?) When Dad picked up either of these people, we kids had to crowd into the back seat, which we didn’t like, but neither Fred or Mr. Dahlke had a car, and they really appreciated rides.
Hitchhikers worry about dangerous drivers, who in turn worry about dangerous hitchhikers. In the 1930s, an acquaintance picked up a hitchhiker, but then began getting nervous about the way his passenger was acting, so he started acting crazy himself, saying that he liked to go wild, and see how fast he could go around curves. He sped up, steered erratically and drove on the shoulder a bit, the car kicking up gravel and swaying with the snaky driving. The hitchhiker soon said he’d gone far enough, thanks, and wanted out. So the driver stopped and let him off by the side of the road. A short time later, the driver realized that the hitchhiker had lost a large, sharp hunting knife on the seat. He kept it for a souvenir.
When I was a student at MSU, I once left my car at a repair shop, and they wouldn’t give me a ride home. My 3-year-old son, Bill, was with me, so we started walking. I lifted him to my shoulders, and we both held out a thumb. We got a ride in short order. I don’t think that would have happened without Bill. Who’d pick up a shaggy-faced guy beside the road? People hear all kinds of nasty stories, some true. Nowadays, they’d be more likely to call the cops than give a ride.
Eddie came back in the spring, having had no big problems. Just like some people who don’t get vaccinated haven’t had problems.