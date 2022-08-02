Early on, when humans were new, the theory is that they survived by drinking from puddles and eating vegetable matter, such as berries and nuts. It probably didn’t take them long to discover that bugs and worms were good sources of energy too. That menu was probably extended to include any small creatures that they could catch, like turtles. And it’s likely that some observant humans learned about other foods from watching other animals eat. So the human diets and waistlines expanded.
This increase in knowledge could be considered an increase in technology. I think so, anyway. As their wisdom increased, humans probably began using tools, finding that a stick could be handy for many things, such as to throw at small animals or other humans, or to dig holes, or to scratch the middle of one’s back.
Of course, over time, the stick was replaced by pieces of stone and later, of metal, to create items which were good for many uses. Shovels for digging, hammers for making other tools or tenderizing the dinner menu, axes to chop, and so on. Many of these things were multi-purpose as various needs came up.
Technology included not only the tools, but also the knowledge of how to use them. And most of the time, as new technologies were created, the old ones were not soon forgotten, so the amount of human wisdom kept increasing. So did the population.
Notice that I’m saying that technology consists of physical items and their use. Important theories were developed at the same time as the tools. Some of these were later disproven, such as the idea that the sun rotates around the earth. I’m not including theories as part of technology, but my boundaries are sloppy.
As world population grew, people’s jobs became more specialized; butcher, baker, candlestick maker, for example. Legislators and soldiers became influential, but generally didn’t contribute to food supplies. Nevertheless, up to the time of the American Revolution, many people could understand the wisdom of the world if they were exposed to it and studied. Most phenomena could be seen or touched.
For years, people like Ben Franklin promoted scientific thought. Lightning and electricity were said to be the same, even though one couldn’t see electricity. Germs were discovered to some degree, which promoted cleanliness. Chemistry became a science, and people figured out and named many of the chemical elements. Soon, people were able to explain the chemistry of a burning log. Someone measured the speed of light. Humankind became more arrogant, and at times felt like the world was under its control. Later generations found that attitude pretty laughable.
All this time, world population continued to grow, and some began to see it as a threat to itself. Too many people, they said, and the world can’t support them. But some scientists found more productive ways to raise crops, and the doomsday ideas were put off for a while. Farmers could raise more grain with improved seeds, but they couldn’t explain how they worked.
Technology was beginning to get ahead of general knowledge. By the 1950s, engineering colleges were teaching how transistors worked. Most people knew only that a nine-transistor radio was advertised to work better than a seven-transistor radio, but couldn’t say why.
With more food, the world was more crowded, and wars became larger. World War I was said to be the war to end all wars, but it didn’t teach people to get along with each other. The second world war had better technology: radar, radio communications, bigger ships and faster aircraft. It ended with nuclear weapons. Sadly, people are not yet civilized enough to control their violent urges, and wars have been with us almost constantly for years.
Humans have evolved very slowly as long as they’ve been around. Technology develops at an ever-faster rate. A mechanic with a good toolbox could fix almost anything on cars up to 1970. Nowadays, a computer at the auto dealer has to analyze a car to find a problem, and then it seems like a computer in the car is usually the problem.
Technology has left humans behind. Mentally, we still drink from puddles and eat bugs.