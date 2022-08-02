Early on, when humans were new, the theory is that they survived by drinking from puddles and eating vegetable matter, such as berries and nuts. It probably didn’t take them long to discover that bugs and worms were good sources of energy too. That menu was probably extended to include any small creatures that they could catch, like turtles. And it’s likely that some observant humans learned about other foods from watching other animals eat. So the human diets and waistlines expanded.

