Long before my time, there was a legendary Scandinavian called Snowshoe Johnson. He may not have been the first person to use skis, but he was one of the early ones.
In his day, skis were held on the feet by a strap over the toe of whatever boot a person happened to be wearing. I’d guess that Snowshoe took off his skis and climbed to the tops of hills, then put on his skis, and slid down. They say he steered using one long pole.
I can only guess that skis evolved from simple wide boards that stir-crazy people would use to slide down snow-covered hills for something to do in the winter before video games evolved. The sport of sliding down hills probably developed in several stages, first a flat board which a person sat on, then some showoff, probably a teenager, stood up on the board to demonstrate his outstanding abilities.
Other teens, eager to look even more outstanding, found higher hills, on which they could demonstrate more courage and collect more fractures.
Somebody found that one could rub paraffin on the bottom of the board and go faster, since competition added to the thrill. Paraffin, not the British meaning of the word, was cheap and available; it was the wax that cooks used to seal jars of fresh-cooked jelly, and thus was accessible to household thieves.
By this time, somebody had come up with the idea of a board on each foot, thus skis, which could be steered better than a single board could, and the idea caught on. Snowshoe Johnson’s reputation changed from screwball to pioneer. The sport became popular with all genders.
Eventually, skis were clamped to special boots by metal bindings, called “bear traps,” that attached the foot to the ski firmly enough to allow control of the skis and to occasionally damage ankles. Skiers were delighted.
An organization called the Ski Patrol was created to haul damaged skiers to doctors, some of whom hung out at ski areas. There was a self-assumed heroic image for guys who had broken legs or ankles, and sat in the ski lodge drinking Scandinavian liquids while acting very wise. Of course, some non-skiers bought all the ski clothing and a tape-on fake cast, so they could sit in the lodge being heroic without pain or getting cold.
In the late 1940s, rope tows became common to haul skiers up the hills so they could ski back down. Tows were long loops of rope that went around a drive pulley attached to a motor, and to another pulley on top of the hill, then back down to the motor again. A skier would grab on to the moving rope and hold tight to get pulled up the hill.
The tows were tiring and hazardous. The ropes twisted, and long hair or loose clothing could get wrapped around them, so the skier couldn’t get free. But people used them anyway, they were so much better than climbing the hill. The first ones I ever knew were at Caberfae, a ski area in Michigan, where our family went every winter weekend to ski, starting in 1949.
In the 1950s, great improvements were made to the skis, and that trend continues today. Bindings were made that usually released before the ankle broke. Clothing was made more waterproof and much warmer. No longer do children need to huddle shivering near the stove to recover from a day’s outing.
And now, skiers are even more pampered. Chair lifts exist, with seats that look like moving couches which are attached to moving overhead steel cables that carry them up the hill, seat and skier, even up mountains. Importantly, skiers get to rest on the way up. Lifts commonly go up to elevations of 11,000 feet, where the air is thin, and breathing is a challenge.
The sliding downhill sport is still evolving. Snowboards, wide, flexible boards with two boots clamped on, are very maneuverable in most conditions. Youngsters ride them, so old skiers hate them.
Skiers and snowboarders go up and down the same hills, over and over and over. Their sanity could be questioned.
Being one of them, I can’t judge.