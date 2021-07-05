One of the recent political debates was whether education should be funded as part of national infrastructure. The president wanted that to be the case, Republicans were against it.
They’re battling about the wrong question if they’re interested in what’s good for the nation. If they’re only interested in maintaining or increasing their hold on power, that explains why they disagree.
However, a superior education system is more necessary for the nation than are pothole-free roads. In the long run, a well-educated population will figure out how to optimize the transportation system, and how to compete with the rest of the world, too.
Do we have to make education a playtime for students in order for them to learn? Should education be like a game, in which students have so much fun that they don’t realize that they’re learning? Or can the pride in learning be enough of a motivator? The answer won’t be the same for everyone.
It’s easy to say how and what to teach if you’re not a teacher. Sometimes we hear that America should go “back to the basics,” and teach only reading, writing and arithmetic, often called “the three Rs.” Think about that and chuckle.
Years ago, the pace of learning was adjusted according to a student’s ability to absorb the subject, but that left some students feeling left out, discriminated against. A famous legal decision ruled that non-discrimination was more important than was individual learning. No child should feel left behind, as one presidential policy stated.
There never was a lawsuit to say that it was important to the nation to maximize the learning for every student.
As a result, teachers are expected to “teach to the middle,” to try to present a subject in ways that will make it clear to as many students as possible, in spite of boring the talented children and confusing those who are getting behind, who feel lost and give up.
A comment here. There are many reasons a student might feel slow, and be embarrassed by that. Perhaps the parents never had time to educate the child before the school years. Perhaps there is a problem like dyslexia, wherein reading is extremely difficult, even though the student could readily absorb the concepts of a subject if he or she could only take them in. Sometimes, having another person read to such a student will make all the difference. But is that discrimination? Or is it rarely done only because of the cost of hiring a reader?
I once heard a presentation by an expert who claimed to have proved that class size makes no difference in the learning accomplished by students: it is no more difficult to teach 40 students than it is to teach to 20. None of the experienced teachers at that presentation agreed with the expert. His claim was that the size of the task makes no difference. By that logic, if you know how to swim, you should be able to swim across the Atlantic Ocean.
Some who criticize teachers claim that they simply want more pay and less work. Who doesn’t? We seem to have thousands of people who aren’t working because the government pays them to be idle.
Many businesses can’t find enough people to work for them at affordable pay rates. If we look at the history of business, when labor costs are high, businesses automate. The old jobs may not exist after things get back toward what was normal. We’ll need quality education systems to re-train people to be employable if they want to earn money.
Generally, we try to buy the cheapest products that will satisfy our needs, and so may buy from someplace like China, where government controls wages and prices are low. Those policies are a form of warfare. We can’t win if our soldiers (workers) are uneducated. We will need the best scientists, tradespersons, artists, historians, lawyers and technicians to keep up nationally.
We have to educate our people better than other countries do theirs. We have to develop industries based on superior products created by superior employees, and we can’t do that without the finest education systems.
Face it. Education is infrastructure.