Remember the old line? “Don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up.” That is likely the normal reaction of the human animal to novel situations or ideas.
I’m pleased by the outcome of the last election, not only because Mr. Biden won and I hope that life will become less frantic, but I’m also pleased that we didn’t have the great landslide that many partisans wanted. Yes, the Democrats won the presidency, but the Republicans won enough of the legislative offices that nobody is legitimately able to say that their party is the only one that represents public opinion, and is therefore “right.”
Since there’s more or less of a tie, the merits of proposed bills just might affect future legislation. I haven’t seen much change in that direction yet, but stranger things have happened. A balance can be better than having one party behaving like a dictator, free to do as it wishes. But the public must pay attention to prevent this balance from turning into no progress at all. That’s our job.
We are currently divided into groups determined by whether or not we still believe claims about the election being rigged. That’s a particularly sad state of affairs, because the emotional division is so great. Some say, “show me the proof,” and nobody has shown it.
Others say, “a conspiracy is hiding the truth, and it’s very well hidden, so you’ll never see it.”
Obviously, these two points of view are extreme, and they are based on belief, which doesn’t depend on fact. Few or no facts supporting those beliefs have been brought forward, but that’s what it takes to change people’s minds.
At times, the public sounds very much like it has an elementary school attitude: “You support everything I say or you’re out of the club.”
Political division can last for years. On the north (Canadian) shore of Lake Ontario, there are small towns that in the 1770s welcomed many Loyalists, Americans who supported England during our revolution. There are still Loyalist taverns, gas stations, grocery stores etc. today, more than 300 years after the events. These feelings don’t just go away.
I happened to be substitute teaching a seventh grade social studies class right after the 1995 bombing of the Federal building in Oklahoma City and before anyone knew who the culprit was. I polled the class, asking what the U.S. should do next. All the students but one said, “Nuke ‘em,” assuming that the perpetrator was some foreign power. The student who didn’t agree, said to find out who did it, not knowing that the culprit turned out to be an American who simply hated the federal government.
I assume that 12-year-old students tend to have opinions that mirror those of their parents. Maybe a way to evaluate national opinions would be to ask junior-high students. They rarely hide their attitudes. It could be an interesting study.
We have great divisions in our public attitudes. Although the Republican-Democrat divide is large, as party leaders encourage, it isn’t the only one.
There are several views of how our economy should be run; one is that the government is responsible for the welfare of the people, and thus should use fiscal policies to support them. A different view is that private enterprise is the driving force of our economy, so there should be minimal governmental regulation of business practices. The argument goes that a healthy business sector will supply income for the general public, so government should not interfere with what business wants to do.
A third divide is between the scientifically educated among us, and those who have minimal appreciation for science, perhaps due to having only small exposure to it. This may be one of the few divides where the different sides simply ignore the abilities of the other, and little hatred is involved.
There are many more: pro and anti- guns, freedom to choose to have children, gender and racial equality, immigration, the list goes on and on.
We can only hope that sincere and nonviolent work at resolution of disagreements becomes one of the most valued practices in the country.
I sound like one of those trouble-making pacifists.