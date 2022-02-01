The other day, while I was absent-mindedly helping with the supper dishes, Chrissie’s phone rang, and she looked a bit flustered by the message she was hearing. She told me that it was Consumer’s Energy, and that we had a billing problem. That sounded strange, since we are usually up to date on such things, so I asked to speak with the energy person.
The voice on the other end was male, gutteral and hard to understand. I asked if I could be of help.
The following is our conversation as best I can remember it, translated from the heavy, Slavic-sounding voice. I started out trying to be polite.
“Is there a problem?” I asked.
“Not a problem, Ma’am,” he answered, “I’m calling from Consumer’s Energy, and we’re changing our system.”
“How does that affect me?” I asked.
“Our billing will change,” he grumbled. I had a mental image of soup dripping off a ratty beard and into the phone, making him hard to understand. “October, November and December costs will change, and will save you money, ma’am. This was in letters we sent you earlier.”
“Those bills have already been paid,” I said, “Did your energy costs change over that time?”
“You’re going to save you money, ma’am,” he said. I thought I heard him slurping up a particularly long, tough noodle.
“Quit calling me ma’am,” I said. “I am a sir.” Admittedly, my voice is not always a deep baritone, in fact, recently a meager squawk would describe it better. This request of mine confused him, and he answered with some noises that sounded like a Turkish bulldog discussing politics.
“What did you say?” I asked. He burped up a few more noises in reply, then said “ma’am.” I told him again to call me sir, and asked if I could speak with his supervisor. “Yes, sir,” he said, and then a slightly different voice came on the phone. “You know Zelle?” this one asked. “We are changing our system, and October, November and December bills will change. This will save you money, ma’am.” This voice was certainly related to the Bulldog, maybe the same bulldog with a chicken bone in his throat. “You have to send $345.60 by Zelle so we can continue system change. Otherwise we have to shut off your power in 20 minutes.”
“Hold on a minute,” I said, quite irritated by now, “I want to review my electricity receipts, and find the mail from you so I can understand this better.”
“Yes ma’am.” He started to say something else, but I interrupted. “Call me sir.”
“What?”
“Sir. Call me sir”.
“Your power will go off in 13 minutes.”
“Hold on,” I said, and headed upstairs to check the receipts. The phone went silent.
After checking our receipts, I called the Consumer’s phone number listed on them, thinking that they might be interested in the conversation I’d just had. The recorded voice that answered sounded much more genuine, and the battery of options I had to choose from was very realistic: If you want to report a power outage, press ONE, If you smell gas, press TWO, and on it went. I pressed all the proper buttons and went through the menu until I actually got to talk to a live person. She sounded as though she’d had a long day.
I told her that I wanted Consumers to have information about the call I’d just had, in case such a report could be useful to them, and that I thought it was simply a low-grade scam attempt. She told me that they get hundreds of reports of such dealings, and that there’s nothing they can do about it. However she recorded what had happened. “These scammers normally call the elderly, or females,” she said. That made sense, I’m elderly, and they called on Chrissie’s, phone. “I hope you didn’t give them any data or numbers of accounts, no numbers at all,” she said. I felt lucky because I hadn’t given any such information.
So it all came out just fine. I wasted some of the scammer’s time, which is good, and wasn’t gypped out of any money.
And our electricity is still on.