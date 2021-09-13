You have probably heard that, somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago, there was a long cold spell, and most of Michigan was covered by a layer of ice.
In the Ludington area, that ice may have been over a mile thick, and it moved slowly toward the south, pushing sand, dirt and rocks before it like an enormous bulldozer. Some think it dug out Lake Michigan for us.
There were large hills of the stuff the “bulldozer” pushed ahead of itself, and they formed a miles-long dam all around the southern part of what is now Lake Michigan. Timber Ridge ski area west of Kalamazoo is on one of those hills.
Next came global warming, and the ice began to melt, starting in the south. The ice on the surface of the glacier, being exposed to warm winds, melted first, and rivers formed on and beside the glacier. The flow of water was large, and big rivers ran off the ice, many going west forming a huge lake where Lake Michigan is now.
As we can see along the lake, the waves in a lake tend to erode the surrounding land, and sandy cliffs form in places along the shoreline. Because of the dam of dirt that was pushed by the glacier “bulldozer,” Early Lake Michigan, which formed in the south half of present-day Lake Michigan was about 15 feet higher than the current lake is. In places, you can still find those cliffs from the early lake.
North of Ludington is Long Skinny Park, along Hamlin Lake. A road, Lakeshore Drive, runs through the park, and on the east side of the road is a bluff, a long hill that is the remains of the cliff carved by the ancient lake. Where Lakeshore Drive is could have once been an Early Lake Michigan beach.
As the ice continued to melt, the land around it was wet and swampy from all that water. Some of it formed small lakes and some rivers. Some of the water soaked into the sandy soil, and moved very slowly underground, westward toward the lake.
Often it emerged from the ground in a low spot, such as at the bottom edge of a cliff. Where it came to the surface, a spring formed, and a small creek flowed away from the spot. All this happened over thousands of years.
At some point, the dam formed by the ancient glacier-bulldozer broke near the present city of Chicago, and huge volumes of water rushed out, dropping Lake Michigan about 15 feet, to its present level.
There is a place north of Long Skinny Park, where a small spring formed, and a tiny creek flowed westward toward the lake, joining other streams before meeting Lake Michigan.
Lumbermen built a dam nearly at the height of the Early Lake Michigan in Ludington State Park, forming Hamlin Lake. The presence of abundant fresh water, and the lakes, which moderated the climate, made good conditions for growing fruit trees.
A young man from Colorado, starting a family, bought some acres where the lumbermen had removed the pine forest. He planned to plant an orchard. In those times, a barrel of apples was an important thing to have available to eat through the winter.
He built a tool shed and a barn, each with a small living space for people. An ox and some draft horses pulled up the pine stumps remaining from the old forests so he could plant his fruit trees.
A barrel was dug into the ground where the spring emerged from the hill; water collected in it and was carried in buckets to the houses for use by the family for drinking and washing.
The farm became a summer gathering place for family and friends. The tool shed became a cottage. The young man’s parents spent summers in the old barn. After water pumps were installed in the houses, the spring was still a place for succeeding generations to visit, to catch frogs or to splash the cold water. Each family generation learns the history of the spring.
Vandals once filled the barrel with rocks, but they can be removed. The spring will still be there.