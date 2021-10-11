Suppose you are driving along a country road in a semi-deserted area somewhere in Wyoming, and you come to a place where the road makes a dip, a low spot, and it’s full of muddy water flowing across the road.
A sign posted by the dip says not to cross it when there is water present. The dip was put there so flash floods from the rare local rainstorms have somewhere to go without washing out the road.
Your options are to try crossing it, or to make a 50-mile detour, which would make you late for Aunt Mabel’s chicken dinner. You can’t tell how deep the water is, and if you and your car get washed away, you won’t get any chicken at all.
But suppose you were driving a jacked-up pickup truck, and enjoyed the sport of driving through muddy places. You consider yourself an expert on such situations, which may affect your decision. Do you try it?
Suppose you are walking along a trail somewhere, and are very thirsty. You happen to come across a water bottle that someone dropped. It’s mostly full, but has been opened. Do you try it?
Suppose you find a place on your tax form where you should declare some winnings you made by betting on sports events. The people who review tax forms are years behind schedule, and you can’t see how they’d ever find out if you didn’t mention your winnings. If they did find out, you’d tell them that it was an innocent mistake on your part, and you’re sorry. But tax evasion is not legal. Do you try it?
Suppose you’d like to build a deck off the second floor of your house. You can get the lumber and get to work without consulting anyone. It’s such a minor thing that you won’t bother with a building permit. How strong do you make it? How many people will it hold when you have a party on it? Do you ask for help, or just go for it?
The green light ahead of you turns yellow, but you’re in a hurry. You don’t have time to check traffic. Do you step on the gas and go for it?
There are thousands of laws that have been adopted to regulate public behavior. Many of them were put on the books to make life better for the general public, although some have been written for selfish reasons, to make the writer look good to the public, so he or she can get re-elected later on. And there are some that were written in response to a special interest from influential people or businesses. How can legislators stay in office to do a good, ethical job when mediocrity often wins elections?
I’d imagine that, when writing a law, a lot of research should be done. For every action that deals with people, there are many possible reactions. But the squeaky wheel gets the grease. If a group of people tell their representative that they want a particular change, he or she may get the impression that a large majority of constituents want it. Doing a good job of research takes time and money. Skip that, just go for it, and hope that the parties who encouraged the change will reward you come election time.
Legislating is not an easy job, and is subject to influencers that have great self-interest and may care little about the welfare of all the people the law will affect. That’s just how it goes. I remember hearing, more than 20 years ago, people saying that women in Afghanistan were treated horribly, and we, the U.S., should do something. Check out the movie, “Charlie Wilson’s War,” to get a perspective on this, and consider all that has happened since.
We pay our public servants to do the best, most ethical job they can. Most try. However, some have a primary goal of getting themselves elected, then re-elected, and that guides their actions. Their job depends on avoiding big errors that voters notice.
And now, some are trying to improve their chances by writing laws to eliminate contrary voters.
“Forget the rules,” they think. “Run that red light.”