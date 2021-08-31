When I was very young, my aunt would sometimes recite the following poem when I came by:
Taffy was a Welshman, Taffy was a thief;
Taffy came to my house and stole a piece of beef;
I went to Taffy’s house, Taffy wasn’t home;
Taffy came to my house and stole a marrow-bone.
Much later, I heard that “Taffy” was a nickname for David.
In our currrent time of divisive political activity, we sometimes hear people express the idea that the great divisions in our society are unnecessary, and indeed, are most likely damaging to the nation. But those who maintain the separation of groups consider that argument to be promoted by people who just don’t know the facts, who are uninformed about the way the world works.
In the 1960s, the pacifist attitude was pinned on hippies, beatniks, radicals and any dissident groups that didn’t agree with then-current mainstream ideas. The description of people as belonging to one of those groups was used to discount their arguments.
The opposite was also present, but the only negative term I remember the dissidents using was “establishment,” which was no complement. Their feeling was that the powers running the country simply had no clue about what was really going on in the world, and that America had no business promoting its democratic values worldwide. Let other countries adopt governmental systems that suit their needs. That attitude tends to overlook the corrupt leaders that are wicked to their people.
Technology has changed the world’s political realities. The U.S. was politically neutral during the start of World War II, many for and many against isolation.
Germany was controlling much of Europe, and assorted dictators were in power there. We refused to interfere with Hitler’s activities. Many felt that we were protected by the great oceans that separated us from “them,” and we were good guys that no one had reason to attack.
Then the Japanese sneak-attacked Hawaii, and we declared them to be bad guys, who happened to be allied with Germany, so we took on both of them. Russia was also fighting Germany, so they were OK. It was scary.
Since then, technology has changed things a lot. Radar made it harder to sneak up on someone. High-flying aircraft with improved cameras made it possible to see that missile bases were being built in Cuba, so Florida was armed to fight off any invasion from there, and the missiles were withdrawn thanks to diplomatic efforts.
Then spy satellites were developed, and we currently have much better ability to see what others are doing. The Russians once published maps of their country, giving false locations of some cities, in hopes that if war came, we’d bomb the wrong places. Satellite photos revealed the scam almost immediately, and people ridiculed their effort. Nuclear-tipped missiles became fantastically accurate, and both sides had them, but they were expensive. Now almost any country can afford drones that are armed.
Human minds can’t adapt as fast as technology does. Political minds are even slower, because their universe is directed by what worked in prior elections. Adapting to changing world situations is often a second-tier priority; being re-elected is first.
Maybe this is because a great fear of those in power is a changing status quo.
Listen to interviews of politicians or those seeking power; most advocate assigning blame for whatever is currently wrong. About a tenth of those interviewed offer possible solutions to current problems. Maybe that’s because in difficult situations, people are afraid of being wrong, so don’t dare to suggest solutions. Also, the electorate seems to react better to blame than to problem-solving.
Perhaps a reason for all this is that the world is so complex, largely due to technological advances, that the general public can’t easily keep up. Very few politicians talk science, and those that do, don’t get elected. We can’t keep blaming Taffy for the world’s ills.
We need more education. When my grandfather was young, an eighth-grade education was enough to understand the world and to successfully advance in life. Do you want your world to be run by junior-high kids?
Department store mannequins look great, but don’t ask one for advice.