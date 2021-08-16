Some time ago, I was roped into giving a talk, so I worked up some sentences that seemed logical to me and read them to an audience.
The group was very tolerant, and nobody threw rotten tomatoes nor insults. But then, I didn’t charge anything for my opinions, which may be considered free speech, so they didn’t feel gypped. Good enough.
That talk considered the question of why I write columns for the Daily News, and since then, I’ve thought about it a lot.
Why would anyone spend hours at a keyboard for no pay? Is it a matter of ego to know that my work is on public display? That would put me in the same category as the people who spray paint messages on the sides of buildings and railroad cars. Do I think I’ve got answers to all of society’s problems, or perhaps even just one problem? Definitely not.
When I think of an answer to any problem, I can immediately think of situations in which my solution wouldn’t work, and might even make things worse for some people. Because there are so many millions of people in the world, it seems to me that no solution to any problem would work for everyone.
Remember when Nancy Reagan (I think it was she) proposed the solution to the nation’s drug problems was to “Just Say No?” It didn’t work; the problem is still around, with many variations on the same old theme.
And by and large, illegal drug use isn’t helping people. But then, how about the use of CBD oil and other cannabis products that give many people great relief from pain? The federal government says its use is illegal, but many states disagree, and have legalized it.
As with any substance, some users will overdo its use, with clearly negative results. I’ve heard some people say that they wouldn’t like anyone driving a car when stoned; their slowed reaction time could make them a hazard to others using the road. There are several opinions about this, as you’d expect.
All of them are right in certain circumstances. And I don’t know enough about it all to propose a universally fair solution. But I write anyway.
This is why we have the legal system we do. It’s an attempt to apply the laws we have to situations that are borderline, when the laws as written don’t clearly apply. We trust to the wisdom of judges and juries to work on the unique cases and to come up with fair resolutions. Those who developed that system did a pretty good job, even though it’s not perfect.
So it’s clear that I don’t write things to solve people’s problems. That would be arrogant and unrealistic. Having been wrong about things so many times over the years, it doesn’t make sense that I would become wise as soon as I get on a keyboard.
I do try to write things that I hope bring moments of happiness to others. I really appreciate jokes and puns, largely because I seem to enjoy painless surprises. Things that point out different ways of thinking about a matter are entertaining.
I have a pile of old birthday cards on my desk. In life’s darker moments, I shuffle through them and my attitude improves. Events that never happened are fun to contemplate. Surprise endings in stories, like detective novels, are entertaining and make the story worth the time spent reading it.
Bill Grogan’s goat was feeling fine
Ate three red shirts from off the line,
Along came Bill, gave him a whack
And tied him to the railroad track.
The whistle blew, the train grew nigh
Bill Grogan’s goat was doomed to die.
He gave three gasps of awful pain
Coughed up those shirts, flagged down the train.
Good for the goat, say I. And I hope you smiled at the poem. Did it save the world? Did it improve humankind? It’s a useless little story, but it’s been stuck in my mind for more than 60 years, thanks to Bill P., who first recited it to me. And it reminds me that such fables can bring smiles.
That may be why I write.