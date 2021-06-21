Not long ago, when Chrissie and I were having a quiet meal in a local restaurant, the conversation at another table kept interfering. I never looked to see the speaker, but he had a voice that carried, and he continued talking on the same subject for the duration of our meal.
He was telling his companions how many “rounds” he owned, and what the prices were of each type. He often told how much a type of round cost years ago. I tried to tune him out, but it didn’t work well. It sounded like he was trying to impress his fellow diners, but that’s just my conclusion.
My assumption is that he was talking about rounds of ammunition for various types of guns. A female voice would occasionally add to a point he was making, so I assume that shooting may have been a hobby for at least two at that table.
Over the last few years, guns have become an issue that goes beyond a hobby. There is great division between people on whether or how guns should be regulated. The emotional level has increased, partly because of vivid news reports of people being shot intentionally.
For years, sport hunting promoted attitudes of gun safety; how to carry them, how to care for them, and how to be safe when hunting, both for one’s self and for people nearby. Animals that were taken were almost always used for food, although hunters could have outstanding specimens mounted for trophies.
Some people are strictly interested in target shooting, seeing how well they can hit a target at various distances. This sport has helped to develop guns of great accuracy, and the precision achieved is remarkable. The methods of shooting vary from a person just holding the gun to those who have the gun clamped to a table. I should note here that the term “gun” is commonly a catch-all for the wide varieties of shooting devices. The hole that the bullet travels through is the “bore,” and in many guns, it is smooth; in others, called rifles, it has a set of grooves that spin the bullet, which gives it gyroscopic stability to increase accuracy. The science of gun-making goes well beyond my knowledge. Suffice it to say that many are precision devices, and the ammunition used in them is likewise carefully designed. But “gun” seems to be the catch-all term used in the news for things that shoot. And we hear a lot of news regarding the keeping and use of guns, and the people who own them.
Automobiles were largely unregulated before 1920. One could learn to drive, and then go wherever there was an adequate road. It often required a lot of skill to keep a car on the dirt roads that existed, and people who used the same roads for horse travel often disliked the smelly, noisy cars that tried to share the roads with them. As automobile numbers increased, the friction between groups did too, as did the accidental damaging of people or property.
But cars were convenient; they didn’t have to be fed daily, nor stored in stables that needed regular cleaning. Some people even claimed their cars had a personality. And in spite of some resistance, regulations were gradually imposed on the use of cars, which made things safer for travelers and bystanders. Now there are so many cars in the world that accidents with them are minor news. Using cars to intentionally harm people does get publicized, though. And that may be the crucial distinction. Purposeful use of guns to harm people or property gets reported widely. Some people use guns peacefully for the image of power and capability that ownership confers to them, much like use of cars in the early days conferred an image of technical ability and driving skill. We can clearly see the reasons for regulation of vehicle use, so complaints are few. If regulation of guns and their ownership increases slowly, and is reasonable, perhaps the present argument will fade away.
But we are currently such a polarized society that reason does not rule, so improvement will be a long time in coming.