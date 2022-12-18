The list of names Santa goes by are as many as the stars in the sky.

And the neat thing is that he shares his good name with all of us, because he lives in each and every one of us — if only we let him. He’s even named Dave — trust me, I know.

In Japan, Santa’s known as Hoteiosho. In Hawaii, children call him Kanakaloka. In Finland, he’s Joulupukki. In China, he’s Dun Che Lao Ren.

And right here in the good ole USA, his license to fly reads Jeff, Fred, John, Tom, Aaron, Carl, Bryce, Mike, Jason, Alex, Billy Bob and as I mentioned, Dave. And in today’s ultra-modern, offend no one, include everyone day and age, he is named Angie, Barbie, Elizabeth, Mary Beth, too.

We — you and me — carry on Santa’s legend, his tradition, and his magic. And because we do that, because we hold high his tinseled torch of dreams and gift-giving, he gives us permission to spread his Christmas cheer — in his name.

Over the years, I’ve tried to do just that. This time every year, I’ve been Santa Claus, if only while standing in front of a mirror, sitting in a store or standing on a street corner ringing a bell.

I AM Santa Claus. Or at least I was. Almost. Just about. Well, maybe just barely.

Yes, I have a droll little mouth, though some say it’s really the scowl of a cantankerous old codger.

I love eating cookies, which might explain why I’m chubby and plump, and also accounts for my bowl full of jelly tummy.

My eyes twinkle, though they now itch constantly, and blur easily.

My dimples are scary.

And my cheeks are like roses, “pushing up the daisies” roses — wilted and dried out.

Speaking of having cheeks that are like roses — wilted or otherwise — while a rose by any other name is still a rose, the same can be said for the aforementioned Mr. Claus.

Santa IS Sinter Klaus, St. Nicholas, Father Christmas, Kris Kringle and many more, including Dave.

That said, and on a personal note to the one and only, genuine, emperor of the North Pole, one Mr. Santa Claus, thank you for letting me — for letting all of us — ring your jingle bells, wear your magical suit, and borrow your good name, while you stay busy doing your toy-tinkering thing.

Because your Christmas calling is, as New York Sun’s Editor Francis P. Church so enchantingly wrote to 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon in 1897, to embrace the world with “faith, fancy, poetry, love … and to make glad the heart of childhood.”

I believe in Santa. I always have, and always will. And from here on, just as I did in all those years that got me to where I am today, I’ll do my best to “make glad the heart of childhood.”

Oh, I believe, alright.

Do you?