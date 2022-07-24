The rain makes everything fresh again.
Sunday morning, just minutes before my “absolute” deadline alarm clock rang telling me this column was due — and not having a clue as to what I was going to write about — I stepped outside to be greeted by a gentle rain.
One bunny — small and hungry for its breakfast — tugged at the grass growing in our front yard. And as I stood quietly and watched, I heard a songbird whistling a familiar tune. I’m not sure, but I think it was the theme song to the “Andy Griffith Show.” Whatever it was whistling, even the bunny started sashaying back and forth until it saw me doing the same, and then it made a mad dash for the side of the house, where it disappeared.
All the time the rain — a light mist, really — continued to fall and with the heat and muggy temperatures we’ve had lately, it felt good. It was a welcome change. It was refreshing.
Being refreshed — inspired — by nature is always a Godsend, and always seems to remind us there are greater things just around the corner, and just an hour away — if we only practice patience.
And imagine being inspired by a small hungry bunny, a songbird singing solo, and a faint morning mist that cleansed everything about us, around us and within us.
So as I stood there for a short time wondering what I might write about for today’s column, I discovered my mind had been cleansed a little too well. I drew a blank. I didn’t have the slightest notion what might inspire me so early in the morning, other than a sausage and egg McMuffin and diet Coke.
A few minutes later, as I drove to the restaurant with the giant fancy yellow double arches raised high over its building, I watched two deer saunter across the lawn across the street from the double arches. We have many deer in Manistee, and they are rarely in a hurry. They sure weren’t hurrying anywhere then and there.
Still, I had no idea what I’d write about. And when a writer can’t write it’s not a good thing — it’s frustrating.
Breakfast in hand, I pulled away from the drive through and made my way back home. And as I did I saw the most beautiful thing yet — an elderly man and an elderly woman walking hand-in-hand along the side of the road. Hand-in-hand, step-for-step, they were a portrait of beauty and dignity and longevity.
And together they inspired me, so much so I slowed my car so I could catch one more glimpse of them in my rearview mirror.
So, I began to reflect on my morning. Munching bunny. Whistling songbird. Lasting love, walking hand-in-hand. And it came to me that sometimes — perhaps too many times — I’m a knucklehead.Yep, I am. There’s so much in the world that can inspire us to stop and appreciate what’s unfolding in front of us, if we only stop and realize what IS important, and what IS real.
Well, I gotta’ go now. Deadline is choking me. And besides, my wife and I are going to drive to the Fifth Avenue beach just as we do many mornings, where we will roll down the windows and sit and listen to the Lake Michigan surf singing its own song.
We do that, a lot. We’ll take our breakfast sandwiches to the beach and just sit and appreciate our togetherness, and all that is around us. We appreciate being refreshed by the morning air, the wildlife, the waves, and so much more.
And to my editor, I apologize for missing deadline.
Again.