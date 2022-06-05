Good morning Ludington, Pentwater, Manistee and all other communities, large and small, that are nestled along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a shoreline that is carpeted with magnificent, peaceful beaches.
Good morning, and may the morning sun embrace you like a grandchild on Christmas morning. I hope you find joy, happiness and peace.
And speaking of the latter — peace — I hope you take a few minutes today to remember those who rushed onto the beaches of France 78 years ago this morning, into the teeth of bullets and bombs, into the bite of oppression and tyranny of a madman and his equally mad following.
Today is the anniversary of the Greatest Generation’s 1944 invasion of Normandy.
Audacious in planning, the 156,000 soldiers — including 73,000 American G.I.s — who carried out Operation Overlord were courageous, and heroic. Many of them were still teenagers, or at the very most, were young men in their early 20s.
But by June 7, 1944 — one day after the massive invasion — those who survived had aged in ways that only they could define, and understand.
In all, 6,939 ships of all sizes and special purpose from eight Allied navies took part in the invasion. Of those, 4,126 were landing craft intended to deliver the soldiers to the beaches, and 1,213 were war ships that sailed to protect those landing craft, while at the same time, deliver gunnery bombardments against enemy beaches and inland strongholds.
More than 5,000 enemy defenders died that day, while more than twice the number of Allied soldiers were killed.
Of all the numbers history has recorded, the latter — the number of those who died — is what matters most. And at the end of the battle — as taps was played — it’s the only number that matters, at all.
June 6, 1944 — D-Day — is one of most revered and remembered days on the American calendar, just as it is remembered in many other countries. Ask the citizens of France what that day means to them.
The very mention of its name — “D-Day” — conjures up images of good versus evil, of great values and ideals turning back oppression and worse, and of brave young soldiers marching and crawling in harm’s way to preserve a notion called liberty.
And yet there would be more D-Days to follow. Every war has ‘em. Many of ‘em.
An even larger all-American sea and air invasion was carried out a few months later in the South Pacific, against another tyrannical nation of the time — Japan.
Every battle, every war, has its D-Day — the time, and place, to begin the attack. And yet for all the D-Days that have come and gone, there will be more — oh, there will be more.
That is why today, the 78th anniversary of the greatest D-Day of all, means something special — it reminds us of the great price all soldiers pay, and will continue to pay, in all wars.
Korea had its share of D-Days. So did Vietnam. And Desert Storm. And on and on.
So remember the Greatest Generation, and what they endured and accomplished over seven decades ago.
They were brave men, alright — stumbling teenagers-turned-stalwart warriors — who accomplished an impossible task, made possible by their unselfish spirit.
At the same time, remember all who do the same, today — rush into harm’s way for a greater cause. Keep them in your prayers when they face their D-Days, and for doing what they do so that you and me and our families and friends and neighbors and all others, can have our good mornings.
Remember them. Thank them. Pray for them. Because their mornings were anything but good.