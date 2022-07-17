Sometimes, when out and about in the public, my right foot seems to develop a mind and spirit all its own.
Some might even call it a rebellious, devil-may-care attitude that back in the ‘70s, might have gotten me arrested.
I’ll be sitting there, quiet and shy as I always am — minding my own business — when the music starts. Music that bonds the generations. And gosh darned if my right foot doesn’t start tapping along.
I have no control over it.
Now this doesn’t happen for most music, just those that, again, bond the generations together like frosting on a three-layer cake. The music comes on, people of all ages dash to the dance floor with their collective giggles and applause bouncing across the room, and they all begin to dance, as does my right foot.
Seated at a table talking to friends Saturday afternoon, we all remarked how wonderful the wedding was and how beautiful the bride was. And she was, too.
Then the music started and with the traditional bride and groom first dance out of the way, the generational bonding, feel good music that brings out the child in all of us, began to play. And the people began to dance and laugh and sing along like the recess bell had just rung.
To be quite honest, that particular music isn’t reserved just for weddings. I recall in the mid ‘90s when I worked at the Reed City High School when two of those generational songs were played and the reaction of the teenagers was the same — shout, applaud and dance like your feet are on fire.
As the other chaperones and I looked on, we couldn’t help but get caught up in the moment, too. At least my right foot did.
Now, back to me sitting at the table with my wife and friends on Saturday, when the music began to stir souls and feet — lots and lots of feet. And before I knew it, as I sat there quiet, happy and enjoying the moment, my right foot completely abandoned my otherwise “Just Say No To The Dance Floor” demeanor.
Taking my right hand and pushing down on my right knee didn’t make a difference – my right foot was caught up in the moment, and there wasn’t a thing I could do to stop it, but let the music play out.
Funny thing, isn’t it — even beautiful — that music can do that. While one generation is frowning at another — young versus old and vice versa, “back in our day” versus “you’re too old fashion” — when the right song is played, all those generations seem to forget all else and, well, dance, with no care whatsoever that someone might be looking on while being judgemental.
As my right foot tapped along — so much so I think it actually made my left foot jealous — I couldn’t help but get caught up in the spirit of those three generational-bonding songs. Songs that will live forever, and a day. Thank god.
The Chicken Dance, the Hokey Pokey and Y.M.C.A., will do that to you.