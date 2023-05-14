So today — Monday, May 15 — is Mother’s Day, huh?
So is tomorrow, Tuesday May 16.
And gosh darn if Saturday — May 20 — isn’t going to be Mother’s Day, too. And looking ahead so are June 1, 19 and 25, July 22, and …
… on and on and on.
Always celebrated the second Sunday in May of each year — at least it’s been that way for well over a century says Wikipedia who is the all-knowing, all-seeing Wizard of Oz of our lifetime — Mother’s Day will officially be celebrated next year on May 12 (just thought you’d want to know).
But the truth is every day should be Mother’s Day, even though the calendar and greeting card cartels of the world limit it to just one day a year, and this year that day was yesterday, Sunday, May 14.
Mother’s Day cards were delivered yesterday. So were flowers — lots and lots of flowers. And no doubt restaurants were filled to their capacities with children and husbands all taking their mothers out for a special meal and all that is good and great and wonderful and should be celebrated in such loving ways.
But if you want to do something really meaningful today, and tomorrow, and next Saturday, and on and on and on, call your mother and tell her “Happy Mother’s Day, I love you, and thank you for all you have done for me.”
Explain to her that in your eyes — and in your heart — every day should be Mother’s Day. Tell her how grateful you are you to have a mother who has sacrificed the way she has, who has loved you unconditionally the way she has, who cooks a pot roast the way she does, and who is always concerned with your welfare and happiness.
I remember the many instances my mother sacrificed for me and my brothers — working long hours, cooking all those meals, making sure we were dressed warmly, delivering all those wonderful gifts she made by hand or bought, making sure our hair was clean and combed so we looked our Sunday-best for church, and so much more.
I remember her hugs.
And her smiles.
And her tears.
Oh, I remember, alright, and I miss them and I miss her.
And I look back at all those same things my wife has done for her children — for our children — and I am humbled and in awe of all she has done over the years. Talk about being a superhero, that is what my wife has been, and still is, to me.
Jeanne, I am quite sure you are faster than a speeding bullet, are more powerful than a locomotive, and can leap tall buildings in a single bound. I’ve watched as you’ve outpaced me as we’ve walked into the sunset down the beach together, as you picked up box after box of books to help me move them, and I remember very vividly watching you leap off the porch onto the sidewalk. Oh wait, you actually tripped and fell that time — my bad!
In recent years I have watched as our daughters have brought up their own children — our grandchildren and again — or still — I am humbled and in awe that I am surrounded by such superheroes. My goodness, talk about a family with superpowers.
And to all those who have no children but who look over their immediate and extended families with a mother’s touch, love and superpowers — Rachel, bless you — may you, too, be loved, celebrated and appreciated every day of the year.
So here and now, and every day that will follow, may I once again wish a Happy Mother’s Day to you, Jeanne. And to our daughters, Elizabeth and Jennifer, and our daughter-in-law, Allison, and our granddaughter, Hannah — yes, we have great-grandchildren, too. And to you too, Rachel.
Thank you, all, love you.